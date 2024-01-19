Oxalic Acid Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Oxalic Acid Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Oxalic Acid Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $1.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Oxalic Acid Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the oxalic acid market size is predicted to reach $1.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%.

The growth in the oxalic acid market is due to the rising concerns regarding the increase in surgical site infections. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest oxalic acid market share. Major players in the oxalic acid market include Honeywell International Inc., Merck KGaA, Clariant AG, UBE Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, PCC Rokita SA, Shandong Fengyuan Chemical Co.

Oxalic Acid Market Segments

1. By Product Grade: Anhydrous, Dihydrate, Aqueous Solution

2. By Process: Oxidation Of Carbohydrates, CO Coupling Reaction, Oxidation Of Propylene, Sodium Formate Process

3. By Application: Bleaching And Purifying Agents, Reducing Agents, Stain And Rust Removers, Miticide, Precipitation Agents, Other Applications

4. By End Use: Petrochemicals, Water Treatment Chemicals, Metallurgy, Textiles And Leather, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics And Semiconductors, Wood Pulp, Bee-Hiving

5. By Geography: The global oxalic acid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=11946&type=smp

Oxalic acid is a chemical compound with the formula C2H2O4 and is used as a cleaning agent and rust remover. Its acidic properties make it effective in dissolving and removing mineral deposits, stains, and rust from various surfaces.

The main product grades of oxalic acid are anhydrous, dihydrate, and aqueous solution. Anhydrous oxalic acid is the pure, crystalline form of oxalic acid without any water molecules, which is used in specific applications where water content needs to be minimized or controlled. It is prepared by the oxidation of carbohydrates, co-coupling reaction, oxidation of propylene, and sodium formate process. These are used in bleaching and purifying agents, reducing agents, stain and rust removers, miticides, precipitation agents, and others. These are used by petrochemicals, water treatment chemicals, metallurgy, textiles and leather, pharmaceuticals, electronics and semiconductors, wood pulp, and bee-hiving end-users.

Read More On The Oxalic Acid Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oxalic-acid-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Oxalic Acid Market Characteristics

3. Oxalic Acid Market Trends And Strategies

4. Oxalic Acid Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Oxalic Acid Market Size And Growth

……

27. Oxalic Acid Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Oxalic Acid Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Disinfectants Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/disinfectants-global-market-report

Ethyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ethyl-alcohol-global-market-report

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/isothermal-nucleic-acid-amplification-technology-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Football Equipment Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027