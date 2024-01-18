Databricks Announces Data Intelligence Platform for Communications
According to a new press release, Databricks has announced the launch of the Data Intelligence Platform for Communications, a comprehensive data and AI platform designed specifically for telecommunications carriers and network service providers. This platform offers Communication Service Providers (CSPs) a unified foundation for data and AI, allowing them to gain insights into networks, operations, […]
