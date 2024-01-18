Global Phosphoric Acid Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Phosphoric Acid Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $66.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Phosphoric Acid Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the phosphoric acid market size is predicted to reach $66.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

The growth in the phosphoric acid market is due to the increasing demand for Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizers. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest phosphoric acid market share. Major players in the phosphoric acid market include The Mosaic Company, PJSC PhosAgro, Prayon S.A., EuroChem Group AG, OJSC Phosagro, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Yara Internationa.

Phosphoric Acid Market Segments

1. By Type: Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Potassium Phosphate, Other Types

2. By Grade: Food, Agricultural, Industrial

3. By Process Type: Furnace Process, Dry Kiln Process, Other Process Types

4. By End-User: Fertilizer, Food and Beverages, Chemicals, Medicine, Metallurgy, Other End-Users

5. By Geography: The global phosphoric acid market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Phosphoric acid is a tricrotic acid that exists in the form of a dense liquid. It is corrosive to both human and laboratory animal skin, eyes, and mucous membranes. Dilute solutions of phosphoric acid have a pleasing acid taste. Thus, it is also used as a food additive, lending acidic properties to soft drinks and other prepared foods, and in water treatment products. Phosphoric acid is used as a component of fertilizers, detergents, and many household cleaning products.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Phosphoric Acid Market Characteristics

3. Phosphoric Acid Market Trends And Strategies

4. Phosphoric Acid Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Phosphoric Acid Market Size And Growth

……

27. Phosphoric Acid Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Phosphoric Acid Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

