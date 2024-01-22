Global Robotics Firm, OTSAW Debuts A Multi-purpose Robot Set To Disrupt The Global Healthcare Sector At Arab Health 2024
Robotics powerhouse, OTSAW, is debuting their new Multi-purpose robot set to disrupt the global healthcare sector at Arab Health 2024.
We are confident that our new Multi-purpose robot can fulfill the manpower shortage and augment hospital intra-logistics confidently.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore, 22nd January 2024 – Singapore's robotics powerhouse, OTSAW, is debuting their new Multi-purpose robot set to disrupt the global healthcare sector at Arab Health 2024.
— Ling Ting Ming, CEO and Founder of OTSAW
Their new Multi-purpose robot was designed with the ambition to challenge the norms in robotics and establish a new standard where one robot is no longer limited to one purpose or use. With its interchangeable modular attachments, it can serve multiple industries like healthcare, logistics, and security for multiple purposes simultaneously.
“Using robots, OTSAW has been stepping up to fill the gaps in industries that are facing manpower shortage. The healthcare industry in particular requires a lot of support. But it's tough to get people to join because the job is very demanding. Many in the industry have left and in spite of immigration regulations easing, hospitals just cannot get enough workers,” said Ling Ting Ming, CEO and Founder of OTSAW. “This 2024, our robots will disrupt the global healthcare sector and we are confident that our new Multi-purpose robot can fulfill the shortage of manpower and augment hospital intra-logistics confidently.”
OTSAW was last in Dubai in 2017 for the launch of O-R3, their Outdoor Security robot at the 37th GITEX Technology Week.
Now, OTSAW makes a comeback in 2024 to present their new Multi-purpose robot to the world for the first time ever. Catch the official unveiling at Arab Health 2024, happening from January 29th to February 1st. Join OTSAW at Dubai World Trade Centre, Singapore Pavilion - Hall 8, Booth Number: H8.A57, and experience a live showcase firsthand.
For an exclusive one-on-one or group presentation of OTSAW’s latest robot at Arab Health 2024, connect with us at sales@otsaw.com.sg.
The Multi-purpose robot debuts at Arab Health 2024 on January 29th, 11:00 AM GST, and will also be available for purchase on our website starting from 11:00 AM GST.
About OTSAW:
Each year, countless businesses turn to OTSAW for innovative solutions. But for OTSAW, innovation is more than just progress — it's disruption.
OTSAW is a Singapore-based robotics & AI company disrupting sectors such as Security, Healthcare, and Logistics through the use of autonomous robots. It empowers businesses in 20+ countries with 1000+ robots deployed and tallying over 3 million days of robot operations.
