MiriCanvas Growth: Catering to a Global Audience

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MiriCanvas now offers its website in English, Korean, Japanese, Deutsch, Spanish, French, Italian, Dutch, and Portuguese. This is to attract more customers worldwide and make the user experience easier.

MiriCanvas is an online design platform that enables users to produce digital artwork from presentations to social media contents. The platform offers different languages, making it accessible to more users. It caters to designers and creators from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds. MiriCanvas now supports more languages, allowing users to use their preferred language for navigation, creation, and collaboration.

MiriCanvas aims to offer a user-friendly interface with various design tools, elements, and templates for ease of use. Users have access to a diverse collection of photos, illustrations, and other visual resources. With MiriCanvas, users can create intricate artwork and detailed images without requiring any fundamental artistic abilities.

MiriCanvas is a highly popular editing service in Korea, boasting over 1.2 million users. Gen Z and millennials popularly use MiriCanvas in over 1,700 schools for education. Small and medium-sized enterprises also depend on MiriCanvas for their business needs. This platform commits to developing an accessible design culture and continually introduces innovations. MiriCanvas reached a large customer base thanks to MiriCanvas's 1.2 million users.

MiriCanvas has also introduced DALL-E 3 image generation capabilities to its AI drawing service. MiriCanvas was the first in the Korean industry to apply DALL-E 3, and DALL-E 3 was only available on open AI and Microsoft products. DALL·E 3 is known for being one of the best generative AI models for creating sophisticated images based on users' requirements.

This feature transforms simple text into detailed images, having already produced nearly 800,000 images. Users can create personalized images for different design purposes. These purposes include social media, presentations, and advertisements.

MiriCanvas allows users to upload their own images for the AI to use, making personalized pictures easier to create. The platform currently offers over ten style effects, including oil painting, illustration, watercolor, and clay. Soon, it will expand its repertoire with new styles, specifically tailored for logos, characters, profile pictures, and more. MiriCanvas’s AI drawing service empowers users to craft unique, design-ready images with a variety of stylistic choices and shows how AI can change design. MiriCanvas will keep innovating with services that focus on users.

With the latest updates, MiriCanvas continues to streamline the creative process, offering an array of languages and expanded design tools and elements. These enhancements are designed to save time for users, providing them with ready-to-use templates and the necessary tools whenever needed.

MiriCanvas’s goal is to empower users with enhanced control over their design skills, thereby increasing their confidence in their creative and professional endeavors. MiriCanvas now offers more languages, tools, and design elements to save users time. It also provides templates for convenience.

Further exploration of MiriCanvas's offerings is available on the website: www.miricanvas.com