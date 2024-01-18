Dating Site Suggie.com’s Feature-rich Platform of Rewards and Gestures is All About Fairness for Women

Above: Husband and Wife Team Edgars and Sola Podnieks Founded Suggie.com Suggie Profiles Are Dynamic Feeds Inspired By Social Media Platforms

The earn-as-you-search concept is based on the idea that women spend more time and money than men do to find a partner and prepare for dates.

Men have it pretty easy. Our technology recognizes this and allows men to applaud and reward the efforts of women in a respectful way through gestures of appreciation, experiences, and more.” — Edgars Podnieks, Founder, Suggie.com