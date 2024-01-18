Submit Release
Erie, Pennsylvania Police Department Partners with tip411 to Enhance Crime Reduction Efforts

Grant funding helped bring this innovative technology to the Erie community

We are proud to partner with Erie Police in their efforts to reduce crime and build stronger connections with the community. tip411 has proven successful in over 2,500 communities across the US."”
— Terry Halsch
ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that is strengthening community safety and fostering direct engagement between law enforcement and the public, the Erie, Pennsylvania Police Department recently launched tip411. Procured through grant funding, their tip411 program aims to not only reduce crime but elevate community involvement in reporting suspicious activities and criminal behavior.

Since the implementation of their tip411 program, the Erie Police Department has received an impressive 249 tips from various parts of the city, emphasizing the broad impact and accessibility of this innovative crime-fighting tool. Residents can submit anonymous tips to the Erie PD by texting "ERIEPD" along with the tip information to 847411. Additionally, the public can utilize the ERIEPD Tip mobile app, powered by tip411, available for free download at the iTunes and Google Play App Store, to view community alerts and submit anonymous tips.

Alvento Chandler, who spearheading the Erie crime-reduction initiative, underscores the importance of community outreach in making individuals aware of tip411. This tool allows the public to share crucial information with law enforcement directly and anonymously, eliminating the need for traditional phone calls and ensuring tipster privacy.

Terry Halsch, President of tip411, commends the Erie Police Department's commitment to leveraging technology for enhanced public safety. He states, "We are proud to partner with the Erie Police Department in their efforts to reduce crime and build stronger connections with the community. tip411 has proven successful in over 2,500 communities across the US and, like Erie, there are a number of agencies who have funded their programs through grants like the federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program.”

Nationwide, tip411 has been successful connecting residents with law enforcement, solving crimes, and creating safer environments for residents. In an era where community engagement is paramount for effective law enforcement, the Erie, PA Police Department’s use of tip411 marks a significant step towards safer and more connected communities.

