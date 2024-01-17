Exclusive peek into newly completed $175 million Shasta County Courthouse

Six years after the groundbreaking, we've got an exclusive inside look at the new Shasta County Courthouse in downtown Redding. Work started in 2018 on the six-story, 173,000-square-foot, $175-million project. Now, it's finally complete.
