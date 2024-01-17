Las Olas Venture Capital ("LOVC") Announces Latest Seed Investment in Trajektory

Las Olas Venture Capital Announces Latest Seed Investment in Trajektory

Trajektory is a B2B SaaS measurement platform providing holistic, automated sports sponsorship data analytics across all U.S. professional leagues.

Trajektory is revolutionizing the sports sponsorship analytics landscape, offering a platform that streamlines data management and enhances the evaluation of sponsorships across various categories.” — Dean Hatton, Founding Partner, LOVC

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LOVC joined Trajektory’s seed funding round. Trajektory aggregates and analyzes sponsorship data from dozens of sources, providing access to accurate and integrity-driven sponsorship data across digital and non-digital assets. Brands that work with Trajektory can evaluate sponsorships holistically and in real-time. They have retired over $100K on legacy vendor spending, saved over 1,200 hours yearly on data preparation, and reported on nearly 100% of their sponsorship portfolio.

Trajektory is based in Chicago and focused on helping the world’s largest brands and organizations evaluate their sponsorship impact. Built by a team of sports industry veterans who have experienced all the pain points of understanding sponsorship impact firsthand, Trajektory brings every aspect of sponsorship measurement together under one holistic platform, finally giving the industry the ability to clearly show how partnerships are performing and how assets are valued with precise, consistent and accurate measurement.

"Reporting on sponsorship is no longer just about social and broadcast reporting; it's a holistic end-to-end strategy that professional teams, leagues, agencies, and brands can leverage to create a competitive advantage," says Alex Kerr, CEO and Founder of Trajektory. “Our industry expertise and technology provide access to accurate and integrity-driven sponsorship data across digital and non-digital assets by aggregating and analyzing more sources than any other sponsorship platform.” As the demand for quantifying sponsorship value and optimizing spend grows, Trajektory is well-positioned to help any entity buying or selling sponsorship optimize their sponsorship decision-making and maximize revenue. “Trajektory’s growth over the past year has been exceptional, and this raise is evidence that the market has confidence in our platform,” said Kerr. “The opportunity to expand our investor partnerships with exceptional groups like Las Olas Venture Capital is key to our ability to scale faster and expand our capabilities to drive meaningful value to our customers.”

This investment will allow Trajektory to accelerate product development and expand its team to meet its growing market demand. "Trajektory is an innovator in the sponsorship technology and analytics space, and we're thrilled to support them in their journey to democratize data across the sponsorship and advertisement landscape," says Dean Hatton, Founding Partner at LOVC. "Trajektory is revolutionizing the sports sponsorship analytics landscape, offering a platform that streamlines data management and enhances the evaluation of sponsorships across various categories. Trajektory integrates advanced analytics, including AI-driven insights, to offer a more nuanced and accurate valuation of sponsorship assets. This approach elevates the effectiveness of sponsorships and paves the way for more informed and strategic decision-making in the dynamic field of sports marketing."

Trajektory serves clients across most major U.S. professional sports leagues, with multiple notable clients from the MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL, NHL, and NWSL.

About LOVC:

LOVC is an early-stage venture fund investing in B2B software companies in the Eastern US. Founded in 2016 by former entrepreneurs and headquartered in Florida, LOVC is now investing out of its $50M Fund II and typically leads $3-7M rounds with $1.5-2.5M checks in businesses with early commercial signals of product-market fit (typically $200K+ ARR). Our low-frequency and high-conviction investment approach (3-5 companies per year) allows us to be deeply collaborative and hands-on with the founders we partner with. For more information, visit www.lasolasvc.com.

Contact Information:

media@lasolasvc.com