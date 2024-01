AxleHire Reveals Effective Cost Containment Strategies for Ecommerce Brands

In its latest ePaper, AxleHire offers eCommerce businesses key tactics to help minimize last mile delivery costs.

I challenge brands to be careful about apples-to-apples last mile delivery pricing. Beware of the lack of transparency in the industry about surcharges.” — Raj Ramanan, CEO of AxleHire

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AxleHire , an expedited, urban last-mile delivery provider, today announced the release of its latest ePaper for ecommerce brands: "​Three Steps Brands Can Take to Control Last Mile Delivery Costs." Based on current national carrier shipping costs and surcharges, the ePaper offers insightful strategies for controlling last-mile delivery costs.Multiple national carriers announced price hikes in 2024, with some increasing shipping fees by as much as 5.9%. Meanwhile, consumer expectations around the delivery experience continue to rise, with many online shoppers demanding fast and free deliveries—industry reports show that 60% of consumers will abandon their cart if an online retailer fails to provide a free shipping option.AxleHire's ePaper deeply delves into current market trends, analyzing national carrier surcharges. It sheds light on the spiraling shipping costs impacting ecommerce brands, and it includes impactful last-mile delivery strategies to help online retailers balance the consumer demand for free shipping with the seemingly never-ending increases in parcel delivery costs from national carriers."I challenge brands to be careful about apples-to-apples last mile delivery pricing," said Raj Ramanan, CEO of AxleHire. "Beware of the lack of transparency in the industry about surcharges."