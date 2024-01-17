Shapiro Administration Invests $1.2 Million in Transportation Enhancements to Boost New Commercial and Residential Development in Carlisle

The investment will expand access to a Cumberland County development, help create nearly 900 new jobs, and generate more than $100 million annually for the region’s economy.

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger and PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll today announced the approval of $1.2 million in new funding for transportation infrastructure improvements in Carlisle, Cumberland County, to support the continued expansion of a mixed-use development that is expected to create nearly 900 new jobs and generate approximately $101 million annually for the regional economy.

“This project is a clear example of the Shapiro Administration’s plan to create jobs and boost the economy by investing in the priorities of local communities,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “These investments will catalyze development which will improve the quality of life for residents of Carlisle and all of Cumberland County.”

The Borough of Carlisle was approved for up to $1.2 million in Transportation Infrastructure Investment Funds (TIIF) for the Carlisle Connectivity Project which will make roadway improvements to North Hanover Street and Carlisle Springs Road, including the installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of the two roads; construct a 5-point roundabout at the intersection of North Hanover Street, West and East Penn Streets, and Fairground Avenue; and, make above grade railway safety improvements to North Hanover Street and Fairground Avenue.

“This Administration has shown its commitment to making investments that bring direct benefits to Pennsylvanians,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “This project will bring huge mobility benefits to Carlisle, and is aligned with PennDOT’s vision of a safer, more connected Pennsylvania.”

The improvements will support the construction of 338 affordable and market rate apartments and townhouses, a 92-room hotel, retail and entertainment space, and neighborhood recreational facilities, creating a true mixed-use district and revitalizing a former brownfield site in the heart of the historic Commonwealth community. The development of the district will create a projected 845 new jobs and approximately $101 million in new annual economic output.

“Governor Shapiro’s TIIF funding for the Carlisle Connectivity Project is the critical final catalyst that makes the full potential of the revitalization of the former Masland factory site possible,” said Carlisle Mayor Sean Shultz. “This crucial investment propels economic growth, job creation, and enhances our residents’ quality of life. We thank the Governor and his Administration for this impactful and decisive support, as well as our legislative delegation, led by the strong advocacy of Senator Rothman. This state-borough collaborative approach is how government should work and has made all the difference in ensuring this project moves forward.”

“This funding will expedite job-creating investments in Carlisle,” said Senator Greg Rothman. “I thank PennDOT and DCED for recognizing the impact this project will have on the entire community for generations to come.”

The Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund program is administered in cooperation with DCED and PennDOT.

