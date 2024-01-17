State Auditor Blaha Releases 2023 Performance Measurement Program Report - January 17, 2024

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – “Government works best when it delivers services efficiently and is responsive to citizens,” said State Auditor Julie Blaha. “The Performance Measurement Program supports counties and cities in their efforts to improve service delivery.”

The program requires participating cities and counties to adopt a standard set of 10 performance measures to evaluate the efficacy of the services provided. It also measures residents' opinions of those services and assists in program evaluation and resource allocation decisions. Participation in the Performance Measurement Program is voluntary.

“This program helps local officials by providing data to identify strengths and challenges in local government programs,” added Blaha.

Examples of performance measures adopted by cities and counties include measuring public safety performance by crime rate or response time by law enforcement. Or in the case of public health, measuring the quality of the water supply. Some measure the cost effectiveness of social services like child support programs. Other municipalities measure public works on the timeliness and quality of snow plowing.

In 2023, 41 cities (5%) and 28 counties (32%) were certified by the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) to the Minnesota Department of Revenue to receive additional aid payments for participation in the Performance Measurement Program. This was an increase of three cities from 2022. Since 2011, the program has paid out an average of $460,000 per year to local governments.

A county or city that elects to participate in the Performance Measurement Program is eligible for a reimbursement of $0.14 per capita, not to exceed $25,000.

Detailed information on how local governments can participate in the Performance Measurement Program can be found on the OSA website.

The full reports can be accessed on the OSA website.