Attorney General Knudsen to participate in new SHOT Show forum">Attorney General Knudsen to participate in new SHOT Show forum LAS VEGAS – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen will participate in SHOT Show's first-ever state Attorneys General Forum …

LAS VEGAS – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen will participate in SHOT Show’s first-ever state Attorneys General Forum next Wednesday. Along with several colleagues, he will discuss the legal landscape and what the states are fight back against the Biden administration’s attacks on the Second Amendment and firearm industry.

The forum, called “Badges and Boots,” will focus on ongoing legal questions affecting the firearms industry and the legal efforts AG Knudsen and the others have undertaken to challenge many of the proposed and final rules by the Biden administration, as well as unconstitutional state-level regulations around the nation.

“Badges and Boots will be a laid back and interactive discussion with state attorneys general fighting the legal battle against the Biden administration and other politically driven attacks against the firearm and ammunition industry and Second Amendment rights,” the National Shooting Sports Federation said. “These attorneys general are the leading law enforcement officials in their states and are riding high in the saddle to keep the gun control predators at bay.”

What: A forum with AG Knudsen and other attorneys general entitled “Badges and Boots.”

When: Wednesday, Jan. 24, from 4-5 p.m. PT

Where: The Great Outdoors Plaza, Caesars Forum

The forum is open to all SHOT Show attendees and media, but registration is required.

If you would like to speak with Attorney General Knudsen before or after the forum, or on another day at SHOT Show, please email Emilee Cantrell.

###