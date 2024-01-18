Casa M Spice Co® Brings Heat to Mid-States Distributors’ Winter Rendezvous
Casa M Spice Co® just returned from the Mid-States Winter Rendezvous in San Antonio where they sponsored the Paddle Buy with Bloody Marys with Chain Reaction®.
Manny and I are beyond excited to finally get a chance to meet with the Mid-States Members, share our brand story, and connect with them on their goals”LEWISVILLE, TX, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casa M Spice Co® made a spicy splash at their inaugural Mid-States Winter Rendezvous last week in San Antonio. In addition to the enormous 16’ tall wind-blade that commanded the room at the opening reception, they sponsored the “Paddle Buy” event and turned up the flavor at the Bloody Mary Bar at that event where drinks were made with their flagship product Chain Reaction®.
— Dr. Mike Hernandez, Co-Founder
Obviously drawing attention from the start and tantalizing tastebuds at the bar thereafter drove participants to the booth where there were personal meetings with almost every member store at the show. Chef Bill offered Casa M Meatballs and Casa M Pot de Crème in sample sizes at the booth further displaying the versatility and capabilities of the blends. Safe to say this show is definitely a mainstay on the rotation now.
"Manny and I are beyond excited to finally get a chance to meet with the Mid-States Members, share our brand story, and connect with them on their goals” said Dr. Mike Hernandez, Co-Founder & Chief Spice Officer, “It was a very exciting and successful first show for us and we look forward to taking care of the Mid-States member stores who have already placed orders with us and those who we know soon will!”
