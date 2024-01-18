Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,072 in the last 365 days.

Casa M Spice Co® Brings Heat to Mid-States Distributors’ Winter Rendezvous

Casa M Spice Co®

Casa M Spice Co®

Our stainless steel shipper on display in front of our booth

Stainless Steel Shipper at the Mid-States Winter Rendezvous in San Antonio, TX

Our Casa M Spice Co® windblade towering 16' above the mixer floor at the opening mixer for the Mid-States show

Standing Out Above ALL Others, Casa M Spice Co® lets you Spice Confidently®

Casa M Spice Co® just returned from the Mid-States Winter Rendezvous in San Antonio where they sponsored the Paddle Buy with Bloody Marys with Chain Reaction®.

Manny and I are beyond excited to finally get a chance to meet with the Mid-States Members, share our brand story, and connect with them on their goals”
— Dr. Mike Hernandez, Co-Founder
LEWISVILLE, TX, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casa M Spice Co® made a spicy splash at their inaugural Mid-States Winter Rendezvous last week in San Antonio. In addition to the enormous 16’ tall wind-blade that commanded the room at the opening reception, they sponsored the “Paddle Buy” event and turned up the flavor at the Bloody Mary Bar at that event where drinks were made with their flagship product Chain Reaction®.

Obviously drawing attention from the start and tantalizing tastebuds at the bar thereafter drove participants to the booth where there were personal meetings with almost every member store at the show. Chef Bill offered Casa M Meatballs and Casa M Pot de Crème in sample sizes at the booth further displaying the versatility and capabilities of the blends. Safe to say this show is definitely a mainstay on the rotation now.

"Manny and I are beyond excited to finally get a chance to meet with the Mid-States Members, share our brand story, and connect with them on their goals” said Dr. Mike Hernandez, Co-Founder & Chief Spice Officer, “It was a very exciting and successful first show for us and we look forward to taking care of the Mid-States member stores who have already placed orders with us and those who we know soon will!”

Dr. Mike Hernandez
Casa M Spice Co, LLC
+1 469-293-4400
pr@casamspice.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Casa M Spice Co® Brings Heat to Mid-States Distributors’ Winter Rendezvous

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more