NGH Announces Price Increase Up to 8% on All Equipment

This price increase affects all residential and manufactured housing equipment, parts, and accessories and is effective February 26, 2024.

ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nortek Global HVAC (NGH), an industry-leading manufacturer of HVAC products, has announced an up to 8% price increase on all residential and manufactured housing equipment, parts, and accessories. The increase will take effect on new orders placed on or after February 26, 2024.

For more information about NGH’s products, contractors and distributors should visit www.nortekhvac.com.

About NGH (Nortek Global HVAC)

At NGH, we have a passion to make the world breathe easier. We engineer top-tier residential and manufactured housing HVAC equipment that our contractors love to install, our end-users comfortably enjoy and our partners proudly carry. Our brand portfolio includes the Frigidaire®, Maytag® and Gibson® brands for residential equipment, and Miller® and Intertherm® for manufactured housing equipment. For more information, visit www.nortekhvac.com.

FRIGIDAIRE is a registered trademark of Electrolux Home Products Inc. and used under a license from Electrolux Home Products, Inc.

Gibson® is a registered trademark used under license from Gibson International Company, U.S.A.

Maytag® is a registered trademark of Maytag Properties, LLC used under license.