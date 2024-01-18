Yvonne Hendricks Launches 2024 National Wellness Giveback Initiative
Exercise Healthy Nutrition YouTube Series Showcases 12 Reputable National Wellness Campaigns to Increase Awareness of Leading Health Issues
Making a difference in the lives of others is at the heart of what I do both professionally and personally. 2024 National Wellness Giveback Initiative is fueled by a desire to help others.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yvonne Hendricks, an award-winning author, host of Micro Mondays, certified nutritionist, specialist in exercise therapy, and founder and president of Exercise Healthy Nutrition LLC, announces its 2024 National Wellness Giveback Initiative YouTube series that spotlights 12 highly regarded National Wellness Campaigns, one each month.
— Yvonne Hendricks, founder and president of Exercise Healthy Nutrition LLC
Subscribe to her free YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/@exercisehealthynutrition, and never miss a 90-second episode packed with wellness tips that encourages people to be proactive and use daily preventive medicine, nutritive whole foods and exercise that the body requires to sustain optimal living and enhance a healthy lifestyle.
Throughout 2024, Yvonne Hendricks’ National Wellness Giveback Initiative will provide an exclusive 20% discount code that will be activated each month through Bookbaby. Simply visit www.yvonnehendricks.com for National Wellness Giveback Initiative monthly coupon updates.
January—National Glaucoma Awareness Month (code: JNGAM24)
February—American Heart Month
March—National Nutrition Month
April—National Autism Awareness Month
May—National Stroke Awareness Month
June—Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month
July—UV Safety Month
August—World Lung Cancer Day
September—Blood Cancer Awareness Month
October—National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
November—American Diabetes Month
December—Holiday
Hendricks invites people to use the exclusive 20% discount code to purchase her 5-star rated award-winning healthy living book on Bookbaby https://store.bookbaby.com/book/yvonnes-cookbook-lets-eat . She features whole ingredients in 200+ easy-to-follow heirloom family and world travel-inspired healthy recipes and conveniently shows the calories and macronutrients—proteins, carbohydrates and fats. These three macros are the key foundation of a healthy meal and provide the body energy and help balance glucose levels. Many recipes support gluten free, dairy free, low fat and low carb options without compromising delicious flavors.
Hendricks believes in the power of philanthropy. 5% of proceeds generated from her book royalty sales on BookBaby in 2024 will support each of the 12 National Wellness Campaigns. Each nonprofit campaign organization will receive a yearend 2024 donation that will help further the important efforts of these essential groups.
About Yvonne Hendricks
Yvonne Hendricks is a media personality, health and wellness expert, host of Micro Mondays, chef, award-winning author of Yvonne’s Cookbook “Let’s Eat!” Authentic Neapolitan Recipes & World Travel Inspired Meals, and vegetarian “pescatarian” even before it was an actualized word who lives in the New York Metro area and practices a healthy lifestyle for over 35 years.
Yvonne is a Certified Fitness Nutritionist (CFN), Specialist in Exercise Therapy (SET), Certified Personal Trainer (CPT), and Founder and President of Exercise Healthy Nutrition. In her successful wellness practice of clients aged 14 to 89, she has treated patients diagnosed with Type I and Type II diabetes, heart disease, COPD, Fibromyalgia, PCOS, IBS, GERD, gastric bypass, Parkinson’s, breast cancer and hyperlipidemia. Learn more about Yvonne Hendricks at https://www.yvonnehendricks.com.
Renee Burke
Exercise Healthy Nutrition LLC
media@yvonnehendricks.com