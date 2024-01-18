Yvonne Hendricks Launches 2024 National Wellness Giveback Initiative

About

Yvonne Hendricks is a media personality, health and wellness expert, chef, award-winning author of Yvonne’s Cookbook “Let’s Eat!” Authentic Neapolitan Recipes & World Travel Inspired Meals, and vegetarian “pescatarian” even before it was an actualized word who lives in the New York Metro area and practices a healthy lifestyle for over 35 years. Yvonne is a Certified Fitness Nutritionist (CFN), Specialist in Exercise Therapy (SET), Certified Personal Trainer (CPT), and Founder and President of Exercise Healthy Nutrition. In her successful wellness practice of clients aged 14 to 89, she has treated patients diagnosed with Type I and Type II diabetes, heart disease, COPD, Fibromyalgia, PCOS, IBS, GERD, gastric bypass, Parkinson’s, breast cancer and hyperlipidemia.

