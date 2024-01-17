Harvey High School students visit the Supreme Court

On January 17, senior students from Harvey High School, led by their teacher Mr. David Rask, visited the Supreme Court as part of coursework related to the Judicial Branch of government. After listening to live oral arguments in the courtroom, Justices Lisa McEvers (left) and Douglas Bahr (right) visited with the students and answered questions about the process of becoming a justice, evaluating cases, and learning about what cases can be heard at the state Supreme Court, among other topics.