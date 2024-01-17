Spatiotemporal DNA methylation dynamics shape megabase-scale methylome landscapes

(A) Representative methylome patterns for each of the three classes. The overall CpG methylation levels in each 500-kb bin on mouse chromosome 14 are displayed for Class I (cerebellum), Class II (paternal pronucleus), and Class III (E5.5 visceral endoderm) profiles, with the y-axis adjusted to the global CpG methylation level for each tissue. Bins with high G/C content (>41.9%) and low G/C content (≤41.9%) are denoted by red and blue lines, respectively. The G/C content of the 500-kb bins is also illustrated, with an orange line representing the mean of the autosomes. The distribution of RefSeq genes, CpG islands, and constitutive lamina-associated domains is shown at the bottom. (B) Differential DNA methylation levels between G/C-rich and A/T-rich bins in somatic tissues of adult mice. The tissues are arranged from the lowest to the highest score, and the ranks of the top 1,000 G/C-rich (orange) and top 1,000 A/T-rich (blue) bins are displayed in half-violin plots. High-ranking bins correspond to higher levels of DNA methylation in each methylome. Statistical analysis was conducted using the Wilcoxon rank sum test; symbols denote statistical significance, with * indicating P < 0.05 and ** indicating P < 2 × 10 −16 . Data for this plot are derived from Hon et al (2013) . (C) Dynamics of mouse methylome reprogramming during embryogenesis and gametogenesis. The y-axis denotes the global CpG methylation level for each cell and tissue. Blue, pink, and green circles indicate Class I, II, and III methylome profiles, respectively. The values beginning with E and P represent the number of embryonic and postnatal days, respectively. MP, maternal pronucleus; PP, paternal pronucleus; 4C, four-cell embryo; ICM, inner cell mass; TE, trophectoderm; NGO, non-growing oocyte; FGO, fully grown oocyte; MIIO, metaphase II oocyte.

(A) Strategy used to categorize methylome profiles in this study. (B) Proportion of the three classes for each cell type. (C) Variation in DNA methylation levels between G/C-rich and A/T-rich bins in adult human somatic tissues. Tissues are ordered by increasing the methylation score, and bin ranks for the top 1,000 G/C-rich (orange) and A/T-rich (blue) regions are shown in half-violin plots. High-ranking bins correspond to higher levels of DNA methylation in each methylome. Statistical significance was assessed using the Wilcoxon rank sum test, with double asterisks (**) indicating P < 2 × 10 −16 . The whole-genome bisulfite sequencing data used in this plot were acquired from accession numbers GSE46644 (cortex), CRA000114 (placenta), and GSE16256 (all other tissues). (D) Methylome profiling in the brain and placenta of five mammalian species. The methylome profiles of bovine, canine, and rhesus brain and placenta were classified using methods analogous to those used in humans and mice. The whole-genome bisulfite sequencing data used in this plot were acquired from accession numbers GSE63330 , GSE77124 , and GSE106538 .

We analyzed base-resolution methylome maps for 258 human and 301 mouse samples from publicly available data to classify methylome patterns at the megabase scale (Tables S1 and S2). We divided chromosomes into non-overlapping 500-kb bins to capture megabase-scale methylation changes. We then classified the methylome profiles into three classes based on the difference in methylation levels between the top 1,000 G/C-rich and top 1,000 A/T-rich bins ( Fig S1A ). Class I and II profiles showed higher methylation levels in A/T-rich bins than in G/C-rich ones, with global C-G dinucleotide (CpG) methylation levels above and below 50%, respectively. In contrast, Class III profiles displayed an “inverted” pattern, with higher methylation levels in G/C-rich bins than in A/T-rich ones ( Fig 1A ).

We also examined the methylome dynamics during global DNA methylation. In mice, G/C-rich regions were more methylated in early epiblasts (up to embryonic day 5.5), visceral endoderm, trophoblasts, prospermatogonia, and growing oocytes ( Figs 2C and S2B–F ). In humans, G/C-rich regions were more methylated in late male PGCs from 17 to 26 embryonic weeks ( Fig 2D ). These findings not only demonstrate that G/C-rich regions are highly susceptible to both global DNA demethylation and methylation during reprogramming in mice and humans, but also suggest that this susceptibility strongly influences the formation of megabase-scale methylome patterns.

(A, B, C, D, E, F) This figure displays DNA methylation levels in 500-kb bins across autosomes for various mouse cell lineages during reprogramming, including the preimplantation embryo (A), epiblast (B), visceral endoderm (C), placenta (D), sperm (E), and oocyte (F) lineages. The innermost circle indicates the G/C content (GC) of the bins, with higher values indicated by the outermost regions. The next circle represents bins with more than 70% overlap with constitutive lamina-associated domains. The red and purple circles illustrate bins with more than 50% and 90% overlap with partially methylated domains, respectively. (B) Green circles in panel (B) represent bins with more than 98% overlap with highly methylated domains, whereas blue circles correspond to bins ranked 3,800 or less (i.e., hypomethylated regions). The outermost values are the chromosome numbers. Pat PN, paternal pronucleus; ICM, inner cell mass; EB5, E5.5 epiblast; EB6, E6.5 epiblast; VE5, E5.5 visceral endoderm; VE6, E6.5 visceral endoderm; TE, trophectoderm; TB, E7.5 trophoblast; PL11, E11.5 placenta; PL15, E15.5 placenta; PGC13, E13.5 primordial germ cell; PSG16, E16.5 prospermatogonia; PSG0, P0.5 prospermatogonia; NGO, non-growing oocyte; GO12, P12 growing oocyte; GO15, P15 growing oocyte; FGO, fully grown oocyte; MIIO, metaphase II oocyte.

All non-overlapping 500-kb bins were categorized into 12 groups based on their G/C content. Each group consists of 450 bins for humans and 400 bins for mice. (A, B) Decreases in DNA methylation levels between indicated developmental stages in mice (A) and humans (B). The overall CpG methylation levels in each G/C-rich and A/T-rich bin group are shown as red and blue bars, respectively. The statistical significance of these differences was assessed using the exact Wilcoxon rank sum test; asterisks indicate P < 0.01 (*) and P < 0.005 (**). (A) Box plots illustrate CpG methylation levels of WT (white) and TET3-deficient (gray) zygotes in the top 1,000 G/C-rich and A/T-rich bins ((A), right), with the data for this plot derived from Peat et al (2014) . In these box plots, the median is shown by the central line, the 25th and 75th percentiles are shown by the box, and the whiskers extend up to 1.5 times the interquartile range. P-values were calculated using the Wilcoxon rank sum test. PN, pronucleus; MII oocyte, metaphase II oocyte. (C, D) Increases in DNA methylation levels between indicated developmental stages in mice (C) and humans (D). Blue bars represent baseline CpG methylation levels in the reference cell type. Colored bars above the blue indicate additional CpG methylation compared with this baseline. Increases in methylation levels in the second stage (indicated by orange bars) were evaluated for statistical significance using the exact Wilcoxon rank sum test; double asterisks (**) indicate P < 0.005. The values beginning with E and P represent the number of embryonic and postnatal days, respectively. ICM, inner cell mass; EB, epiblast; VE, visceral endoderm; TB, trophoblast; PL, placenta; PSG, prospermatogonia; NGO, non-growing oocyte; GO, growing oocyte; FGO, fully grown oocyte; MIIO, metaphase II oocyte; EW, embryonic weeks.

During mammalian development, the epigenome undergoes reprogramming through two distinct waves, as illustrated in Fig 1C ( Shirane & Lorincz, 2022 ). We examined the methylome dynamics during global DNA demethylation. In mice, during the first reprogramming, G/C-rich regions were more demethylated than A/T-rich regions, particularly in the paternal pronucleus ( Figs 2A and S2A ). This demethylation, mediated by the DNA dioxygenase TET3, occurred predominantly in G/C-rich regions at the zygotic stage ( Fig 2A , right). These regions were more demethylated during the transition from two-cell to four-cell embryos ( Fig 2A ). During the second reprogramming, A/T-rich regions showed greater resistance to global DNA demethylation ( Fig 1C ). In humans, G/C-rich regions were more demethylated during the transition from zygotes to four-cell embryos ( Fig 2B ). In addition, A/T-rich regions had higher methylation levels in early preimplantation embryos and early PGCs (Table S1).

Formation and characteristics of PMDs in different mouse tissues

We examined the formation of PMDs in various mouse tissues. PMDs were predominantly observed in A/T-rich regions during global DNA methylation (Figs 3A and S2B–E). In the placenta, trophoblast-derived PMDs gradually acquired methylation during development (Fig 2C), resulting in a reduction in total PMD area (Fig 3B). Similarly, the methylomes of epiblasts and prospermatogonia also showed a reduction in total PMD area as cells differentiated (Fig S3A and B). In contrast, in cases such as fetal liver, the formation of PMDs was more pronounced in A/T-rich regions during global DNA demethylation, which differed from the pattern observed in other tissues described above (Figs 3C and S3C). In addition, the formation of PMDs in G/C-rich regions was observed during reprogramming, as shown in two-cell and four-cell embryos (Figs 3A and S2A). Thus, we identified three potential patterns that may underlie the in vivo generation of PMDs (Fig 4).

Figure 3. Partially methylated domain (PMD) dynamics and their association with changes in global methylation during mouse development. (A) Distribution of PMDs in genomic regions with varying G/C content. Box plots show the proportion of PMDs overlapping with bins within each of the 12 groups defined in Fig 2A. Statistical significance was assessed using the exact Wilcoxon rank sum test; double asterisks (**) indicate P < 0.005. EB, epiblast; VE, visceral endoderm; TB, trophoblast; PSG, prospermatogonia. (B) PMD reduction during placental development. The numbers in the boxes indicate the total size (in megabases) of PMDs at each stage. (C) DNA demethylation in fetal liver. Box plots depict global CpG methylation levels of fetal liver (left, N = 4,802), and P-values were calculated with the Wilcoxon rank sum test. Bars indicate decreases in DNA methylation levels in each G/C-rich and A/T-rich bin group from E11.5 to E16.5 (middle), whereas box plots display the proportion of overlap between PMDs and bins in each group (right), where the 12 bin groups are the same as in panel (A). Statistical significance was determined by the Wilcoxon rank sum test; asterisks indicate P < 0.005 (*) and P < 0.0001 (**). (D) Influence of chromosome territories on DNA methylation levels in mice. The half-violin plots illustrate the ranks of bins in Chr11 (orange, N = 238) and Chr3 (blue, N = 314), where higher ranked bins correspond to higher levels of DNA methylation (left). The violin plots display the overlap rate between PMDs and constitutive lamina-associated domains in VE (N = 2,976), TB (N = 3,739), and PSG (N = 2,055) (right). Statistical analysis was performed using the Wilcoxon rank sum test; double asterisks (**) indicate P < 0.0001. ICM, inner cell mass; TE, trophectoderm. (E) Characteristics of the nine genomic bin groups. The nine bin groups are a combination of the three groups (each comprising 1,600 bins) classified based on methylation levels in two states of each lineage (see the Materials and Methods section for details). The number of bins, CpG methylation levels (mCpG), G/C content, and overlap rate with constitutive lamina-associated domains and PMDs in each bin group are shown. DR, demethylation-resistant; DI, demethylation-intermediate; DS, demethylation-susceptible; MS, methylation-susceptible; MI, methylation-intermediate; MR, methylation-resistant. (A, C, E) Note: For all box plots in (A, C, E), the center line indicates the median, the edges of the box represent the 25th and 75th percentiles, and the whiskers extend to 1.5 times the interquartile range.

Figure S3. Methylome patterns during mouse cell development and tissue differentiation. (A, B, C) Overall CpG methylation levels in each 500-kb bin on mouse chromosome 14 are displayed for epiblasts (A), prospermatogonia (B), and fetal liver (C) profiles. Partially methylated domains are shown as blue rectangles. The G/C content of the 500-kb bins is also illustrated, with an orange line representing the mean of the autosomes. The distribution of RefSeq genes, CpG islands, and constitutive lamina-associated domains is shown at the bottom. The values beginning with E and P represent the number of embryonic and postnatal days, respectively.

Figure 4. Schematic overview of DNA methylation changes in G/C-rich and A/T-rich regions across development. Red and blue regions indicate DNA methylation levels within G/C-rich and A/T-rich regions in cells and tissues, respectively, whereas arrows indicate cell differentiation pathways. In this figure, the partially methylated domains generated by the first, second, and third patterns described in the Discussion section are shown as P1, P2, and P3, respectively. EB, epiblast; PSG, prospermatogonia.

To examine the effect of chromosome territories on DNA methylation levels in mice (Mayer et al, 2005; Stevens et al, 2017), we used constitutive LADs as indicators, which have been shown to be conserved across cell types (Peric-Hupkes et al, 2010). Specifically, we focused on Chr11 and Chr3, which contain the least and most constitutive LADs, respectively. Compared with Chr3, Chr11 was more demethylated in a globally hypomethylated state, but subsequently was more methylated during global DNA methylation (Fig 3D). These findings suggest that regions located near the nuclear center are highly susceptible to global DNA demethylation and methylation during reprogramming.

We classified 500-kb genomic bins into nine groups based on their methylation levels across different developmental lineages (see the Materials and Methods section for details) and then evaluated the distinct characteristics of each group (Fig 3E). During the transition from a state of global hypomethylation to one of the globally increased methylation levels, regions (DR-MR) resistant to both global DNA demethylation and methylation showed higher A/T content and overlapped more with constitutive LADs and PMDs (Fig 3E). These observations showed that regions generating PMDs during global DNA methylation are more likely to resist global DNA demethylation, probably because of their condensed chromatin structure near the nuclear lamina.