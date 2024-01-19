Abyde and Urgent Care Association Partner to Streamline Compliance for Independent Urgent Care Practices Nationwide

UCA is happy to welcome Abyde as a Corporate Member of the association. We appreciate their commitment to empowering our members with the resources they need to succeed.” — Jackie Stasch, Director of Corporate Strategy and Events

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, the leading provider of cloud-based compliance solutions for healthcare, and the Urgent Care Association (UCA), the national voice for the urgent care industry, today announced a strategic partnership to empower independent urgent care practices across the United States with streamlined compliance resources.

This collaboration addresses the growing complexity of regulations impacting urgent care, providing practices with the tools and expert guidance needed to navigate HIPAA, OSHA, and other critical compliance requirements. Through Abyde's user-friendly software platform and UCA's industry-leading expertise, urgent care providers can now:

-Reduce administrative burden: Automate compliance tasks like policy management, risk assessments, and employee training, freeing up staff time for patient care.

-Gain instant access to up-to-date resources: Stay informed about evolving regulations and best practices through UCA's comprehensive content library and Abyde's ongoing updates.

-Minimize risk of non-compliance: Identify and address potential compliance gaps before they become costly problems, avoiding penalties and ensuring patient data security.

Demonstrate commitment to quality: Streamlined compliance processes enhance patient trust and demonstrate a dedication to high-quality care.

"At Abyde, we're passionate about making compliance simple and accessible for all healthcare providers," said Matt DiBlasi, CEO at Abyde. "This partnership with UCA gives independent urgent care practices the tools and support they need to thrive in a complex regulatory environment."

"UCA is happy to welcome Abyde as a Corporate Member of the association. We appreciate their commitment to empowering our members with the resources they need to succeed," Jackie Stasch, Director of Corporate Strategy and Events, said.

This new Abyde venture represents a significant step forward in simplifying compliance for the Urgent Care industry. Between Abyde's innovative technology and UCA's deep understanding of the Urgent Care landscape, Urgent Care practices can feel confident and supported in navigating the ever-changing regulatory landscape and focus on delivering exceptional patient care.

About Abyde

Abyde is a leading provider of cloud-based compliance solutions for healthcare. Its award-winning platform simplifies and automates compliance tasks, helping healthcare providers reduce administrative burdens, stay ahead of regulations, and protect patient data. Abyde serves thousands of healthcare organizations across the country, including hospitals, clinics, and physician practices.

About the Urgent Care Association

The Urgent Care Association (UCA) is the trade association for Urgent Care, with a membership of more than 4,000 Urgent Care centers representing clinical and business professionals from the United States and abroad.

For more information:

Abyde: https://abyde.com/

Urgent Care Association: https://urgentcareassociation.org/

Media Contact:

Penelope Schweitzer, Creative Project and Content Lead

pschweitzer@abyde.com