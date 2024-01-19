Feel the Texas Heat: Jesse Lynn Madera Unveils 'Austin' Out January, 19 First Track from Upcoming Album Speed of Sound
EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer/songwriter Jesse Lynn Madera is set to kick off the New Year, unveiling her boisterous new single, "Austin," produced by Dan Navarro (Lowen & Navarro) and, (seven-time Grammy winner) Jim Scott (Tedeschi Trucks Band and Wilco). The lead track from the upcoming album, Speed of Sound, showcases Madera's infectious melodies and captivating vocals in its sexy road-tripping adventure. With a nod to Southern rock but equally rooted in Americana, Austin is 100% irresistible! "Austin" is available on all streaming platforms. Listen now!
Madera, who grew up in Texas, was inspired by her own real-life teenage adventures: "When I was a teenager growing up in Houston, I used to sneak off on the weekend to go hang with a guy who was in veterinary school at Texas A&M. The song is about the rush of feelings when lust meets the thrill of the road although I did replace the city of Houston with LA, only to better fit the flow of the song."
Reflecting on the production, Madera notes, "The producers said they could almost see the heat radiating from the track and they set out to capture that energy they envisioned of me running wild." In addition to Brian Whelan (Dwight Yoakum) providing harmonies and the electric guitar solo, John “JT” Thomas (Bruce Hornsby) literally and figuratively brought the heart to the keys in his first studio session following his recovery from heart surgery.
"Austin'' offers a tantalizing preview of what's to come from Madera's forthcoming album, Speed of Sound, produced by Navarro, Scott and Ryan Hadlock (Zach Bryan, The Lumineers). Speed of Sound is at once deeply intimate and widely meaningful as Jesse takes listeners on a cinematic, storytelling musical journey. Her vocal stylings are reminiscent of some of our most searingly empowered, vulnerable female artists and singer-songwriters of the Lilith Fair performances with a touch of the effervescent country lilt of a young Dolly at times. Her captivating manner to perform with both transparency and sensibility through a vast emotional range has caused critics and peers alike to take note and add her to the list of ones to closely watch. Whether you sit back to savor the personal stories told with an almost haunting sincerity or jump to your feet with the foot-stomping anthems, Madera beckons us to come along for the entire sweet - and often exhilarating - ride. Listen to the single "Austin" now!
About Jesse Lynn Madera:
West Virginia-born and Houston-raised, Jesse Lynn Madera is celebrated for crafting musical tales with profound and relatable lyrics while effortlessly blending diverse genres. American Songwriter praised her saying, “Madera’s lyrical and piano-driven songs are passionate and alluring, with a dramatic, ethereal, and almost otherworldly tone. Evoking comparisons to the shapeshifting brilliance of Kate Bush and the confessional pop sensibilities of Tori Amos.” Music industry tastemakers are taking notice of Madera’s distinctive talent. She was recognized by Music Connection Magazine as one of their Hot 100 Best Unsigned Artists. Last year she emerged as a top 12 finalist (out of 6,000 entries) in the Americana category of the Unsigned Only competition due to her compelling performance of "Unchained." Madera’s dedicated fan base is a testament to her captivating live performances, which include sold-out shows at renowned venues like New York’s Bitter End and Nashville’s The Bluebird (where she shared the stage with Dan Navarro, Pete Mroz & Jim Photoglo). She has had a significant festival presence appearing at Mile 0, 30A, Annapolis Songwriters, and Mile of Music. Madera was selected as a headliner for WMOT’s Finally Friday live concert series in Nashville, further solidifying her musical prowess. A dynamic performer, she has provided show support for acclaimed artists like The Zombies, Navarro, Maddie Poppe, and Mary Fahl. As Madera’s journey in the music scene continues to unfold, she is set to release the lead-off single, "Austin" in January from her forthcoming album, Speed of Sound. The project was produced by the esteemed Dan Navarro (Lowen & Navarro), seven-time Grammy winner Jim Scott (Tedeschi Trucks Band and Wilco) and Grammy-winner Ryan Hadlock(Lumineers, Zach Bryan), promising a new chapter in her evolving artistry.
