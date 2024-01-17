Capito Pens Preface for Orrin G. Hatch Foundation’s 2023 Policy Review: Conservative Solutions to Climate Change

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation published its 2023 Policy Review titled, “Conservative Solutions to Climate Change,” which features a preface written by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee.

“America’s climate policy does not have to be at odds with energy and economic security. We have more effective ways to reduce carbon emissions that don’t put jobs on the chopping block and threaten energy security. Conservatives believe economic opportunity and private sector innovation, not overbearing government mandates, will lead to solutions that ultimately drive an energy transition that doesn’t leave American workers and families behind,” Capito writes in her introduction.

The full 2023 Policy Review, which features essays from other lawmakers and leaders on this issue, is available here. Capito’s preface is the first essay featured and is also pasted below.

Introduction:

Too often, conservatives are accused of denying climate change and not taking action to address it. Too many Americans believe the Left’s messaging that their side wants to save the planet and ours wants to destroy it.

What gets lost in hyperbole and soundbites is the reality that we don’t have to choose between addressing climate change and producing abundant, affordable energy Americans can rely on every day. Conservatives believe giving the private sector the flexibility and time to innovate is key.

For example, take the American experience with hydraulic fracturing over the last 20 years. From 2005 to 2022, natural gas production doubled, thanks in part to industry’s technological innovations to develop shale resources in states like West Virginia. Meanwhile, American greenhouse gas emissions dropped by 15 percent during that same time. The U.S. now also provides our allies liquefied natural gas (LNG) at an environmental premium. Estimates suggest LNG produced here in the United States is 30 percent cleaner than in Russia, the world’s second-largest natural gas producer.

As the American shale gas case study demonstrates, what is good for our nation’s energy security can also be good for the climate.

Giving our private sector the ability to innovate on a sensible timeline is a different approach than the one progressives take, which prefers inflexible, top-down mandates. Many are clamoring for a “green” transition to occur in every sector of our economy as fast as you can flip on a light switch.

The Obama administration pursued regulations that jeopardized our electric grid, and President Biden’s administration, staffed by some of the very same government officials, has followed suit. Their agenda centers on quickly closing down baseload power plants, delaying job-creating energy projects, and inflicting penalties on employers that don’t comply with a radical climate agenda.

I believe there’s a better way. America’s climate policy does not have to be at odds with energy and economic security.

We have more effective ways to reduce carbon emissions that don’t put jobs on the chopping block and threaten energy security. Conservatives believe economic opportunity and private sector innovation, not overbearing government mandates, will lead to solutions that ultimately drive an energy transition that doesn’t leave American workers and families behind.

I’m betting on American innovation to lead the way in reducing emissions and addressing climate change in the future as it has in the past. To do that, we need employers in emerging technologies like carbon capture, hydrogen, and nuclear energy—all of which would reduce emissions—to see America as the ultimate destination to flourish. Conservatives must continue to push for reforms to overbearing government regulations and our broken permitting system so those barriers do not drive job creators and economic opportunities to other countries.

For example, we need a favorable regulatory climate for emerging nuclear energy technologies. Nuclear energy is the only zero-emission baseload power source available, already providing one-fifth of America’s electricity. Recently, the Plant Vogtle site in Georgia became the first new nuclear power plant to come online in a generation. More should follow as new designs reduce costs and complexity while making our fleet even safer.

I’ve authored and will continue supporting legislation establishing a favorable regulatory environment for the next generation of advanced reactors. We have a critical window to assert American leadership in developing these smaller reactors that rely on different fuel types than traditional, larger plants. Future development of advanced reactors will allow us to continue our historical leadership in reducing emissions. To do that, we must push for timely approval of projects in the pipeline.

Conservatives support reducing emissions and addressing climate change, and America should be proud of its climate record. Over the last 20 years, no other country has reduced its emissions of pollutants, including carbon dioxide, more than the United States. According to the World Health Organization, Americans enjoy some of the cleanest air in the world.

To continue to build on that success, we must not be afraid to speak out in favor of commonsense environmental solutions that provide needed flexibility and time for our industries to develop. That is why this year’s Hatch Center Policy Review, focused on conservative climate solutions, is so timely in bringing attention to this important issue. As conservatives, we have solutions that will prevail, and I’m confident both the United States and our planet will be better for it. I hope you enjoy reading the following essays.

– U. S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia)

