FTC Announces Claims Process for Consumers Harmed by Lanier Law Mortgage Relief Scheme

The Federal Trade Commission is launching a claims process for consumers harmed by a deceptive mortgage relief operation known as Lanier Law that collected upfront fees of thousands of dollars and promised consumers lower monthly payments but failed to deliver.

The agency is mailing notices to 2,503 consumers who are eligible to request a payment. Many of these consumers will also receive a notice by email. The deadline to file a claim is March 18, 2024. Eligible consumers can file a claim online at www.ftc.gov/LanierLaw. Consumers who have questions or need help filing a claim can email LanierLaw@refundadministrator.com or call 866-590-8211. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to apply for a refund.

The FTC first took action against Lanier Law in 2014 as part of a joint law enforcement sweep by federal and state authorities. According to the complaint, Lanier Law operated under a number of names including Surety Law Group, Redstone Law Group, Fortress Law Group, and Liberty & Trust Law Group of Florida. In 2016, as a result of the FTC’s action, the defendants were barred from the debt relief business and one of the scheme’s owners, Michael W. Lanier, was disbarred.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases.