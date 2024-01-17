Montgomery County welcomes new conservation agent

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) congratulated 16 new conservation agents upon their graduation from MDC’s 2023 Conservation Agent Training Academy in October. These new conservation agents have been gaining experience in the field training program, and now, the new agents are looking forward to becoming familiar with their assigned counties.

Agent Bree Hamblin hails from Modesto, California. Agent Hamblin played softball for Waldorf University in Iowa, and she graduated with degrees in Biology, Emergency Management, and Criminal Justice. Upon graduation, she moved south and began her career with MDC at the Conservation Agent Training Academy.

Since her assignment in Montgomery County, Agent Hamblin has begun to familiarize herself with the area. “I was assigned to Montgomery County, and I absolutely love it!” Hamblin states. “I am excited to continue to learn and develop as a conservation agent while continuing to build relationships with those around me.”

Montgomery County Conservation Agent Bree Hamblin can be reached by phone at (573) 864-3559 or via email at breeann.hamblin@mdc.mo.gov. Hamblin joins 200 existing MDC agents in serving and protecting Missouri’s fish, forest, and wildlife. To find a list of conservation agents by county, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ok.