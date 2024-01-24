The Ultimate Guide for a Romantic Weekend at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
Baked Alaska made with red velvet cake, vanilla and raspberry ice cream, and topped with a generous portion of toasted Swiss meringue offers a decadent ending to a romantic evening.
The Houstonian's century-old Texas Live Oak tree offers an iconic backdrop for couples looking for romance.
From a romantic overnight room package to a delicious four-course wine dinner, the ultimate weekend of love awaits.
The Houstonian is a timeless gem tucked away in the middle of the city. We are a best-kept secret for discerning guests who desire a quiet haven.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa offers an idyllic backdrop and many choices for Valentine's Day celebrations. Enjoy time together, whether looking for an impressive dining experience, a day of fitness at the club, wellness at the spa, or a chance to experience the storied 27-acre property in the heart of Houston.
The property was named the No. 1 Resort Hotel in Texas on Travel + Leisure 2023 World's Best list and is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience. Hotel guests can enjoy floor-to-ceiling wooded views in newly renovated guest rooms, sleep in with lush custom bedding, take a dip in one of three resort pools, and enjoy the best dining and drinking in Houston at four on-site restaurants and bars.
For those looking to take their fitness to the next level, The Houstonian Club offers over 200 weekly group fitness classes, numerous racquet sports, a fitness center with over 300 pieces of equipment, a turfed fitness zone, cycle, Pilates, and yoga studios, a basketball court, and more without a resort fee.
A Valentine's Day to Remember Hotel Package
Whisk your sweetheart away for a Valentine's Day to remember on February 14, or plan several days of luxury and indulgence. Couples will receive a bottle of prosecco and chocolates upon arrival along with complimentary self-parking. The hotel offers several add-ons to make the romantic weekend even more special. Sage' n' Bloom, the hotel's onsite floral studio, will create red roses and several customizable arrangements that can be delivered to the guest room. For a personalized touch, rose petals may be strewn upon the bed at turndown to provide a surprising message, initials, or a heart shape.
Valentine's at The Manor Wine Dinner
Guest can step into history on February 14 at an exclusive Valentine's Wine Dinner presented in the private Manor House estate at The Houstonian – the former home of President & Mrs. George H. W. Bush. Sommelier Eric Blokkum will lead guests through the romantic expressions in Veuve Clicquot Champagne and celebrated wines from France and Italy, perfectly paired with four decadent courses created by Executive Chef Gonzalo Campos. In addition to four courses of the delicious "Tex-Lex" cuisine the hotel is known for, guests can look forward to an impressive Baked Alaska. The unique dessert is made with red velvet cake, vanilla and raspberry ice cream, and topped with a generous portion of expertly toasted Swiss meringue. It is paired with Donnafugata Ben Rye Passito di Panterlleria for the ultimate dining finale. Reservations may be made online at www.houstonian.com/events/valentines-at-the-manor.
Intimate Experiences and More
Wine enthusiasts can plan a private dinner surrounded by hundreds of bottles of wine in TRIBUTE restaurant's Wine Room or enjoy a relaxing cocktail at the sophisticated hotel bar where tables for two are always a popular choice. "The Houstonian is a timeless gem tucked away in the middle of the city," said Director of Marketing Seliece Womble. "We are a best-kept secret for discerning guests who desire a quiet haven," she said.
Trellis Spa, the largest luxury spa in Texas, offers couples many unique ways to relax and unwind. Couples can enjoy massages, a full menu of body treatments, and opportunities to relax in indoor and outdoor pools or the spa's relaxing Tranquility Room.
Whether looking for a romantic spot for a proposal or just the perfect location for an Instagram photo, The Houstonian's century-old Texas Live Oak tree offers an iconic backdrop. Adorned with thousands of twinkling lights, it is the ideal place to celebrate love this Valentine's Day. If outdoor experiences are a top priority, The Houstonian offers an outdoor walking path for a stroll and enjoying the lush, forested property.
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations.
