Drive by Wire Market Charts a Bold Course, Anticipating $35.18 Billion Milestone by 2026

Drive by Wire Industry

Autonomous vehicles have several advantages over traditional vehicles from improved safety to reduction in fuel and traffic congestion and emissions.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Drive by Wire Market by Application (Throttle By Wire, Shift By Wire, Brake By Wire, Park By Wire, and Steer By Wire), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle, and Off-highway Vehicles) and Component (Actuator, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Engine Control Module (ECM), Electronic Throttle Control Module (ETCM), Electronic Transmission Control Unit (ETCU), Feedback Motor, Parking Pawl, Sensors, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global drive by wire market garnered $18.76 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $35.18 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026.

➡️𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6233

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 -

Drive by wire systems is evolving with trends like increased integration of sensors, advanced control algorithms, and the shift towards autonomous driving. Advanced sensors such as cameras, LiDAR, radar, and ultrasonic sensors are used to enhance perception capabilities. These sensors contribute to real time data collection for better decision making and increased safety.

Moreover, the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles plays a significant role in driving advancements in drive-by-wire technology. The transition from mechanical to electronic control is a prominent trend. ECUs are gaining sophistication, managing various aspects of vehicle control, from acceleration and braking to steering. In addition, developments in cybersecurity to ensure the safety of electronic control systems are becoming crucial in this domain.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on application, the throttle by wire segment held nearly one-third of the total share of the global drive by wire market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to its benefits such as traction & stability control, transmission shifts, better response, and others. The report offers insights on shift by wire, brake by wire, park by wire, and steer by wire.

➡️𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drive-by-wire-market/purchase-options

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on vehicle type, the passenger car segment held the largest market share in the global drive by wire market in 2018, contributing for nearly three-fifths of the total share, and will continue to lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in infrastructural development and research & development activities for the implementation of steer-by-wire technologies in passenger cars. However, the electric vehicle segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026, owing to government initiative for the penetration of electric vehicles and stringent government policies for emissions.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 -

Analysis of main regions is provided in this report: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Study of North America region includes analysis of the market trends in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Europe analysis includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, along with the rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, Australia, India, Japan, and the rest of the region. LAMEA analysis includes Africa, Middle East, and Latin America.

➡️𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6233

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 -

Robert Bosch GmbH,

NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LIMITED,

Ficosa Corporation (Panasonic Corporation),

Continental AG.,

ZF Friedrichshafen,

DENSO Corporation,

Kongsberg Automotive,

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-radar-market - Automotive RADAR Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autonomous-vehicle-market - Autonomous Vehicle Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connected-car-market - Connected Car Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-software-market - Automotive Software Market

Nissan Motor Corporation,

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.,

Curtiss-Wright Corporation