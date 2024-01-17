Norman Glick's Remarkable Story: From Fostering Pets to Tackling Corrupt Challenges
UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norman Glick, a well-known American businessman, has released a gripping book in which he shares his experiences in Egypt during the turbulent periods of the Gulf War. The biography, titled Ordinary People Can Have Extra-Ordinary Lives, falls into the complexities of managing diplomatic obstacles, cultivating commercial relationships, and adjusting to a changing cultural context.
Norman Glick's book has fascinating instances of life in Cairo, where he found himself in the middle of a geopolitical storm after Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait. The author gives readers a look into the everyday hardships and unforeseen occurrences that influenced his path by choosing Egypt over Sweden for his family's next assignment. The story threads through the complexities of attending the Cairo International Trade Fair under heightened security fears, shedding light on the difficult balance between solidarity and safety.
The biography also reveals the author's surprising entrance into cultural diplomacy. Norman Glick reflects on the unusual obstacles and triumphs of his fundraising efforts for the Dance Company of Harlem, revealing the unexpected links that bonded him to the artistic director, Virginia Johnson, via their common background in the world of dance.
As the story progresses, readers are exposed to beautiful family anecdotes, such as the adoption of a police dog called Bingo, the adorable friendship with a rescued cat named Neffi, and the problems encountered by American enterprises in a corrupt setting. The author's knowledge of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act sheds light on the complications of vying for government contracts in a foreign market.
Ordinary People Can Have Extra-Ordinary Lives is more than a biography; it's an exploration of how business, diplomacy, and human resilience connect. Norman Glick offers readers a unique viewpoint on a critical moment in history using rich facts and an intriguing narrative.
The book Ordinary People Can Have Extraordinary Lives by Norman Glick is now available on the official website (https://normanglick.com/) and Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Ordinary-People-Have-Extra-Lives/dp/1304908771). You may also stay connected on her official social channels.
