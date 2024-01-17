Smart Healing Massage Offers the Most Affordable Online Continuing Education for Massage Therapists in Illinois

"Empowering Practitioners with Budget-Friendly Excellence for Professional Advancement"

Smart Healing Massage is the best choice for massage therapists who want to advance their careers and save money on CEUs. Our online courses are flexible. Learn at your own pace and get certified.” — Aybek Izzatov, CEO of Smart Healing Massage.

DEERFIELD, IL, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Healing Massage, a provider of online continuing education for massage therapists, has launched a new program that offers the most affordable and convenient way to fulfill the state of Illinois requirements. Massage therapists can save 70%-80% on 24 continuing education hours if they enroll in this program, compared to other competitors.

Smart Healing Massage is approved by the state of Illinois and operates under the name Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc. The program consists of 12 online courses that cover various topics such as anatomy, physiology, pathology, ethics, business, and massage techniques. The courses are self-paced and can be accessed anytime, anywhere, from any device. The courses also include quizzes, videos, and interactive exercises to enhance the learning experience.

Upon completion of each course, massage therapists will receive a certificate of completion that can be printed or downloaded. The certificates will also be stored in the user's account for easy access and verification. The program meets the standards of the National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork (NCBTMB) and the American Massage Therapy Association (AMTA).

Smart Healing Massage aims to provide high-quality, affordable, and convenient online continuing education for massage therapists in Illinois and beyond. The program is designed to help massage therapists enhance their skills, knowledge, and professionalism, as well as to comply with the state regulations.

To enroll in the program or to learn more, visit https://ceus.smarthealingmassage.com or contact Smart Healing Massage at support@smarthealingmassage.com

