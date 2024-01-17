"Make Me Visible" Movement by Healveda Health Makes Waves Globally for Those Living with Autoimmune Conditions

Healveda Health Launches "Make Me Visible" Movement

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healveda Health proudly launches the global initiative "Make Me Visible," a movement aimed at shining a spotlight on the challenges faced by individuals living with autoimmune conditions. With a staggering 50 million people grappling with autoimmune conditions in the U.S. alone, Make Me Visible establishes a supportive platform where individuals can connect with others sharing similar experiences, engage with those in remission for over seven years, and seek guidance from experts well-versed in navigating these conditions.

Autoimmune conditions, which rank among the top 10 leading causes of mortality, encompass a range of disorders such as Hashimoto’s, Lupus, Crohn’s, and more. The physical toll, including joint pain and stiffness, coupled with the uncertainty that often accompanies medical consultations, leaves individuals feeling debilitated. Make Me Visible Movement aims to challenge societal expectations, advocating for understanding and flexibility in accommodating the unique demands these conditions present.

Sweta Patel, the visionary founder of Make Me Visible and Healveda Health, intimately understands the struggles associated with autoimmune conditions. Having personally navigated through five autoimmune conditions, including the rare autoimmune hemolytic anemia, Lupus, Hashimoto’s, Alopecia, and IBS-C, Patel's journey from unanswered questions to advocacy is a testament to her resilience. Having felt medically and socially misunderstood, she founded Healveda Health to provide a sanctuary for millions silently suffering, normalizing the conditions, and offering both communal support and expert guidance.

The Make Me Visible Movement is challenging the status quo and breaking the silence surrounding autoimmune conditions.

It is not just a movement; it's a global call for understanding, compassion, and support. It is an opportunity to demystify autoimmune conditions and empower those living with them.

Join the movement and be part of the global campaign by visiting Healveda.Health.

About Healveda Health:

Healveda Health is a pioneering platform founded by Sweta Patel, dedicated to providing support, resources, and a sense of community for individuals grappling with autoimmune diseases. By normalizing the conversation around autoimmune conditions, Healveda Health aims to empower individuals to navigate their journey with resilience and strength.