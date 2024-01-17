Culture Cannabis Club Invites the Public to the Company’s Grand Opening Celebration on January 20th
Culture Cannabis Club Invites the Public to the Company’s Grand Opening Celebration on January 20thCORONA, CA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Culture Cannabis Club, a prominent multi-state operator in the cannabis industry, is thrilled to extend an invitation to the public for the grand celebration of their Corona location on January 20th. Located at 23215 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA 92883, in the heart of Temescal Valley, this event promises a day filled with excitement, great deals, raffles, music, and delectable taquitos from Taquitos La Chata. Attendees are invited to join for an unforgettable experience!
Attendees have the chance to win exclusive swag from Hot Box and West Coast Cure. Representatives from Stiiizy, The Fight Smokers Club, Turn, Wyld, and Yummi Karma will also be present for customer appreciation. As a special treat, the first 200 customers will receive a complimentary mystery box with a $50 pre-tax purchase, filled with exciting surprises.
The celebration kicks off at 8:00 AM and continues until 10:00 PM, coinciding with the store's hours. Attendees can enjoy a morning of Hip Hop beats with DJ LaLa Land and indulge in Taquitos and Agua La Fresca between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM.
Culture Cannabis Club is committed to providing a unique cultural experience, and the Corona location represents a significant milestone in redefining the cannabis experience. Following recent openings in Fresno, this celebration reflects the company's dedication to quality and excellence in the cannabis market.
Don't miss out on this incredible day of cannabis, music, and customer appreciation! Join in on January 20th for a day filled with festivities, entertainment, and community engagement. Attendees can experience the best in the cannabis industry as they celebrate together.
About Culture Cannabis Club
Culture Cannabis Club is a leading name in the cannabis industry, dedicated to providing high-quality products and a unique cultural experience to enthusiasts. With a growing number of locations and a nationwide presence, Culture Cannabis Club aims to be a trusted resource for cannabis education, community engagement, and premium cannabis products.
