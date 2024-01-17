Submit Release
‘Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs’ programme presentation in Moldova – Register by 22 January

The EU Delegation to the Republic of Moldova and the Moldovan Ministry of Economic Development invites new and experienced entrepreneurs and their supporting organisations to a presentation of the ‘Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs’ programme, scheduled for 25 January.

‘Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs’ is a European initiative dedicated to entrepreneurial development and collaboration. It aims to improve participants’ entrepreneurial skills by offering them the opportunity to collaborate and work with experienced entrepreneurs from other EU countries. The programme facilitates the development of new businesses by providing access to diverse networks, markets and knowledge, thus contributing to the growth and internationalisation of small and medium-sized enterprises in Europe.

The event programme includes a broad project presentation, a Q&A session, three success stories from programme beneficiaries, and a networking session.

The event is organised in collaboration with the EU Delegation in the Republic of Moldova and hosted by Mediacor (Chisinau, Strada Alexei Mateevici, 60).

To confirm your participation, please fill in the registration form by 22 January

Find out more

Press release

‘Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs’ programme

Entrepreneurs in Moldova: apply now for free business exchange 

