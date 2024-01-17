Fancom Selects Sopheon to Drive InnovationOps

Global leader in agricultural IT and automation systems chooses Sopheon’s Accolade to modernize innovation processes

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sopheon , the InnovationOps software company, today announced that Fancom BV has selected Sopheon’s software Accolade®, the industry’s most complete InnovationOps tool for managing strategy, governance and portfolios, as a foundation for its innovation processes. Sopheon’s industry-leading innovation management capabilities will strengthen Fancom’s smart farm house technology, which enables customers to operate more efficiently and profitably in a way that respects animal welfare and the environment.



Based in the Netherlands, Fancom is the global leader in developing intelligent automation solutions and control systems for pig, poultry and mushroom farming. Fancom provides solutions for environmental control, feeding systems and data management to optimize processes in livestock houses and growing rooms. Fancom’s innovative approach to smart farming creates superior conditions by monitoring and regulating all processes from one central location.

“Accolade has already become an invaluable tool,” said Floris Sprengers, director of innovation at Fancom. “Accolade is helping optimize our innovation processes and contributing to more informed decision-making at Fancom. I am confident that it will lead to a reduced time-to-market for Fancom in the very near future.”

Sopheon’s InnovationOps software helps organizations in five critical areas: discovery, idea management, product management, project management and innovation management. Sopheon enables a perfect combination of creativity and structure, allowing companies to respond to market needs in real time.

“Accolade will make it possible for Fancom to achieve an unprecedented level of transparency into the ongoing progress and results of its R&D and innovation initiatives,” said Greg Coticchia, CEO of Sopheon. “Industry-leading companies like Fancom rely on Sopheon to introduce products faster, improve success rates, create competitive advantage and ensure that innovation initiatives always align with corporate strategy.”

To learn more about how Sopheon empowers executives, leaders and team members involved with innovation and product development to embrace change, visit our website at www.sopheon.com .

To experience the power of Sopheon’s InnovationOps software, visit Accolade ® , Acclaim™ Ideas , Acclaim™ Projects and Acclaim™ Products .

About Sopheon

Sopheon (LON:SPE) empowers organizations to change the world while achieving exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. By operationalizing the entire innovation life cycle, Accolade® and Acclaim™ software and expertise enable innovation, product and project professionals to accomplish the full range of InnovationOps tasks to drive innovation at scale. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented in over 50 countries by hundreds of blue-chip customers, including the three most recent winners of the PDMA’s Outstanding Corporate Innovator Award. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Accolade® and Acclaim™ are trademarks of Sopheon plc.