Message to U.S. Citizens – Expanded Online Fee Payment Option for U.S. Citizen Minor and First-time Adult Passport Applicants (January 17, 2024)

Location: Pakistan

Event:  Announcement of Pay.gov DS-11 Program Launch

 

The Department of State is pleased to announce that U.S. Mission to Pakistan will begin supporting online payments for additional categories of U.S. citizen services:

  • U.S. citizens applying for their first U.S. Passport,
  • A child under 16, or
  • If the previous U.S. passport was issued when the applicant was under age 16, or
  • If the previous U.S. passport was lost, stolen or damaged, or
  • If the previous U.S. passport was issued more than 15 years ago.

 

Qualified applicants will need to make an interview appointment at the U.S. Embassy for application processing; however, they should now pay online ahead of the appointment to reduce in-person wait times. Please visit the website for the U.S. Mission to Pakistan at Passport Services – U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Pakistan to confirm your eligibility to use this payment option.

 

If you are qualified to apply using the DS-82 (Adult Renewal) option, you may continue to utilize the pay.gov payment option already provided.

 

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Islamabad, Pakistan
+(92)(51) 201-4000
Contact:Islamabad or https://pk.usembassy.gov  for information.

U.S. Consulate General, Karachi
+(92)(21) 3527 5000
Contact: Karachi or https://pk.usembassy.gov  for information.

U.S. Consulate General, Lahore
+(92) (42) 3603 4000                                                                                                                                                                                                                Contact: Lahore  or https://pk.usembassy.gov  for information.

U.S. Consulate General, Peshawar
+(92) (91) 526 8800                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Contact: Peshawar  or https://pk.usembassy.gov for information.

 

State Department – Consular Affairs
888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

 

