Message to U.S. Citizens – Expanded Online Fee Payment Option for U.S. Citizen Minor and First-time Adult Passport Applicants (January 17, 2024)
Location: Pakistan
Event: Announcement of Pay.gov DS-11 Program Launch
The Department of State is pleased to announce that U.S. Mission to Pakistan will begin supporting online payments for additional categories of U.S. citizen services:
- U.S. citizens applying for their first U.S. Passport,
- A child under 16, or
- If the previous U.S. passport was issued when the applicant was under age 16, or
- If the previous U.S. passport was lost, stolen or damaged, or
- If the previous U.S. passport was issued more than 15 years ago.
Qualified applicants will need to make an interview appointment at the U.S. Embassy for application processing; however, they should now pay online ahead of the appointment to reduce in-person wait times. Please visit the website for the U.S. Mission to Pakistan at Passport Services – U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Pakistan to confirm your eligibility to use this payment option.
If you are qualified to apply using the DS-82 (Adult Renewal) option, you may continue to utilize the pay.gov payment option already provided.
Assistance:
U.S. Embassy Islamabad, Pakistan
+(92)(51) 201-4000
Contact: Islamabad or https://pk.usembassy.gov for information.
U.S. Consulate General, Karachi
+(92)(21) 3527 5000
Contact: Karachi or https://pk.usembassy.gov for information.
U.S. Consulate General, Lahore
+(92) (42) 3603 4000 Contact: Lahore or https://pk.usembassy.gov for information.
U.S. Consulate General, Peshawar
+(92) (91) 526 8800 Contact: Peshawar or https://pk.usembassy.gov for information.
State Department – Consular Affairs
888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444