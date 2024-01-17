Message to U.S. Citizens – Expanded Online Fee Payment Option for U.S. Citizen Minor and First-time Adult Passport Applicants (January 17, 2024)

Message to U.S. Citizens – Expanded online fee payment option for U.S. citizen minor and first-time adult passport applicants

Location: Pakistan

Event: Announcement of Pay.gov DS-11 Program Launch

The Department of State is pleased to announce that U.S. Mission to Pakistan will begin supporting online payments for additional categories of U.S. citizen services:

U.S. citizens applying for their first U.S. Passport,

A child under 16, or

If the previous U.S. passport was issued when the applicant was under age 16, or

If the previous U.S. passport was lost, stolen or damaged, or

If the previous U.S. passport was issued more than 15 years ago.

Qualified applicants will need to make an interview appointment at the U.S. Embassy for application processing; however, they should now pay online ahead of the appointment to reduce in-person wait times. Please visit the website for the U.S. Mission to Pakistan at Passport Services – U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Pakistan to confirm your eligibility to use this payment option.

If you are qualified to apply using the DS-82 (Adult Renewal) option, you may continue to utilize the pay.gov payment option already provided.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Islamabad, Pakistan

+(92)(51) 201-4000

Contact: Islamabad or https://pk.usembassy.gov for information.

U.S. Consulate General, Karachi

+(92)(21) 3527 5000

Contact: Karachi or https://pk.usembassy.gov for information.

U.S. Consulate General, Lahore

+(92) (42) 3603 4000 Contact: Lahore or https://pk.usembassy.gov for information.

U.S. Consulate General, Peshawar

+(92) (91) 526 8800 Contact: Peshawar or https://pk.usembassy.gov for information.

State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444