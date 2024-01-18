Sabeer Nelli Invites Fitness Lovers to Join Malappuram Marathon 2024

Register now and join the Zil Money Malappuram Marathon on February 18, 2024 - win prizes worth two lakhs rupees!

MANJERI, KERALA, INDIA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabeer Nelli, the CEO and founder of Zil Money Corporation, a leading US fintech company, invites fitness lovers to join the Malappuram Marathon on February 18, 2024, in Manjeri, Malappuram. The event themed 'Future Malappuram,' envisions a vibrant and digitally advanced future for the region and will be hosted by Zil Money's global development center in Malappuram, Kerala, along with Malayala Manorama, a prominent Malayalam newspaper.

"This will be the biggest marathon in India, and participants can expect both cash prizes and a unique experience by joining us in the event," said Sabeer Nelli. "The registration is open, and we give exclusive benefits for early registrants during the marathon."

Sabeer stated that interested participants can secure their spot by visiting the Malappuram Marathon website or downloading the Malappuram Marathon App from the Google Play store. The Marathon has three categories with rewards such as cash prizes, T-shirts, medals, certificates, gifts, sports kits, and food. The Half Marathon (21 KM) is available for individuals aged 18 and above, offering cash prizes of ₹30,000, ₹20,000, and ₹10,000 for the first, second, and third-place winners. The Mini Marathon (10 KM) is specifically for women aged 18 and above, providing cash prizes of ₹15,000, ₹10,000, and ₹5,000 for the first, second, and third-place winners. The Half and Mini Marathon categories reward individuals in the next seven positions. Also, the top ten athletes over the age of 50 years will receive a premium sports kit as a gift. The Zil Run (3 KM) is open to everyone, regardless of age, offering a ₹5,000 cash prize for the first-place finisher. The next 30 best athletes will also receive recognition and rewards.

Sabeer has a vision for his hometown, seeing Manjeri as the future tech hub, affectionately naming it "Silicon Jeri," modeled after Silicon Valley. He aims to guide local talents in technological innovation through mentoring and an incubation program called "Zilcubator." The global development center of Zil Money in Manjeri is a step towards accomplishing the "Silicon Jeri" dream.

'Zil Park' is Sabeer's latest venture, taking inspiration from Apple Park. The project aims to attract and establish a hub for talent and innovation by seamlessly integrating technology, education, and recreation. Silicon Jeri, envisioned by Sabeer, aims to attract skilled individuals and set an example for other regions in India. It plans to create a path for local talent to gain global recognition.