Announcing Alpha eBook's Enhanced eBook Conversion Services
Alpha eBook, a premier eBook conversion company, offers affordable, high-quality conversion services with a swift turnaround for authors and publishers.
Alpha eBook, a proficient eBook conversion company, proudly announces its comprehensive range of eBook conversion services at competitive prices. Specializing in transforming manuscripts into publish-ready eBooks, Alpha eBook offers individual authors and publishers high-quality conversions with an impressive turnaround time of just 24-48 hours, along with exceptional customer support.
— Qutub Bharmal
Specializing in transforming manuscripts into publish-ready eBooks, Alpha eBook offers individual authors and publishers high-quality conversions with an impressive turnaround time of just 24-48 hours, along with exceptional customer support.
Alpha eBook's expertise extends to various publishing needs, including converting PDF, HTML, Word Doc, and physical book to eBook formats. The company stands out in the market by specializing in ePub conversion and Kindle conversion, ensuring:
✅ Hand-coded eBooks for optimal functionality.
✅ 100% Error-Free Conversions following IDPF standards for a seamless reading experience.
✅ Guaranteed Acceptance on major retail platforms like Amazon, Barnes & Noble, iBooks, Smashwords, and more.
✅ Unlimited Revisions for complete client satisfaction.
In addition to the eBook conversion service, Alpha eBook offers professional eBook formatting, book composing, typesetting, proofreading, editing, layout, and cover design. These services are designed to prepare and deliver the highest quality eBooks on schedule.
Qutub Bharmal, the dynamic founder of Alpha eBook, emphasizes the company's commitment to quality and efficiency. "We are dedicated to serving a wide variety of conversion needs efficiently. Our conversion team ensures that every manuscript, regardless of its original format, is compatible with widely used eBook readers," he said.
Alpha eBook's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is echoed in testimonials from satisfied clients. Independent authors and publishers have praised the company for its smooth conversion process, quick turnaround, and attentive customer service.
The company invites writers and publishers to experience their services firsthand with a free trial, allowing them to gauge the quality of Alpha eBook's conversion services. Additionally, publishers with multiple books can benefit from attractive bulk discount offers.
To learn more about Alpha eBook and its services and offers, visit the Alpha eBook website, or write to info@ alphaebook.com.
About Alpha eBook:
Alpha eBook is an established eBook conversion company that has been helping authors and publishers reach larger audiences since 2012. The company specializes in Kindle and ePub conversion services that are both customizable and cost-efficient, making it an ideal partner for those looking to expand their audience through eBook conversion into all major electronic formats.
Qutub Bharmal
Alpha eBook
+1 201-252-7721
info@alphaebook.com
