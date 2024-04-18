Abacus Data Systems Offers Strategic BPO Services Tailored for UK Businesses Amid Wage Hike
Our initiative is to provide these companies with a sustainable solution by tapping into India's rich talent pool and cost-effective services, enabling UK businesses to sustain their competitive edge.”HARROW WEALD, MIDDLESEX, UNITED KINGDOM, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the recent increase in the National Living Wage across the United Kingdom, Abacus Data Systems has unveiled a suite of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services aimed at assisting UK businesses to manage the rising labour costs effectively. Recognized globally for its BPO expertise, Abacus Data Systems leverages India's competitive advantages—cost efficiency and a skilled workforce—to deliver strategic IT outsourcing solutions that maintain quality and financial stability for UK businesses.
"With the National Living Wage in the UK set to rise significantly, businesses are encountering unprecedented operational budget pressures," stated Mr. Qutub Bharmal, Founder of Abacus Data Systems. "Our initiative is to provide these companies with a sustainable solution by tapping into India's rich talent pool and cost-effective services, enabling UK businesses to sustain their competitive edge."
India's esteemed position as a top outsourcing destination is reinforced by its lower cost of living, supportive government policies for the BPO sector, and advanced technological infrastructure. With its profound industry expertise and dedication to excellence, Abacus Data Systems is at the forefront of this trend, offering services ranging from back office outsourcing to comprehensive data management.
Mr. Bharmal further elaborated, "Our services extend beyond mere cost reduction; they are about enriching our clients' operations and fostering their growth over the long term. With our flexible service models, including dedicated full-time equivalent (FTE) staffing and project-based solutions, we cater to our clients' diverse needs. These models are designed to seamlessly integrate with our clients' existing operations, enhancing adaptability and efficiency."
The announcement by Abacus Data Systems comes at a crucial time for UK businesses. It offers a viable strategy to mitigate the financial impact of rising labour costs. With a commitment to partnership and performance, Abacus Data Systems is well-positioned to help businesses navigate the evolving economic landscape.
About Abacus Data Systems
Abacus Data Systems is a premier business process outsourcing provider that delivers comprehensive solutions to businesses worldwide. Focused on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, It supports companies in achieving operational efficiency and strategic growth. The company, founded by Mr. Qutub Bharmal, is dedicated to providing value-driven IT outsourcing services.
