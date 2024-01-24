Singer-songwriter Darow Unveils Heartfelt Single "Father's Day" Accompanied by Award-Winning Music Video
Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Darow is set to captivate audiences with the release of his latest single and music video, ‘Father's Day.’
I loved it! The rock and roll classic...Cars, love, rock and roll, pop, sorrow, memory and an affinity for passion…A precious moment alone in thought... And an awesome tune to drive to!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Darow is set to captivate audiences with the release of his latest single, ‘Father's Day.’ The emotionally charged indie pop track showcases Darow's unique musical prowess and authentic, heartfelt storytelling. Hear it at www.darow.net .
— Liz Alberts Yelamos (DC RnR)
‘Father's Day’ official music video has already received acclaim, earning the prestigious Best Music Video (Honorable Mention) at Los Angeles Movie Awards 2024. Darow's debut music video, ‘Together’ directed by Jared Sanders and Justin Paul, was named Best Music Video at Cannes Shorts.
‘Father’s Day’ was officially released on the 80th birthday of Darow’s late mother, Stella, who passed away from breast cancer in 2023. Her memorial service was observed on Father’s Day.
Darow's singles ‘Father’s Day,’ ‘Together’ and ‘Open Heart’ EP were recorded at the renowned Joshua Tree Recording Studio. Displaying his artistic versatility, Darow sings and plays each instrument, including guitars, drums and keyboard. Tracks were expertly mixed by engineer Tommy Dietrick and mastered by the renowned Howie Weinberg.
As Darow expands his evolving artistic odyssey, fans can anticipate a soul-stirring journey with ‘Father's Day.’
Darow
Studio Eggy Records
mgmt@studioeggyrecords.com
