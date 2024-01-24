Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,570 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,316 in the last 365 days.

Singer-songwriter Darow Unveils Heartfelt Single "Father's Day" Accompanied by Award-Winning Music Video

Darow - Father's Day

Darow - Father's Day

Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Darow is set to captivate audiences with the release of his latest single and music video, ‘Father's Day.’

I loved it! The rock and roll classic...Cars, love, rock and roll, pop, sorrow, memory and an affinity for passion…A precious moment alone in thought... And an awesome tune to drive to!”
— Liz Alberts Yelamos (DC RnR)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Darow is set to captivate audiences with the release of his latest single, ‘Father's Day.’ The emotionally charged indie pop track showcases Darow's unique musical prowess and authentic, heartfelt storytelling. Hear it at www.darow.net .

‘Father's Day’ official music video has already received acclaim, earning the prestigious Best Music Video (Honorable Mention) at Los Angeles Movie Awards 2024. Darow's debut music video, ‘Together’ directed by Jared Sanders and Justin Paul, was named Best Music Video at Cannes Shorts.

‘Father’s Day’ was officially released on the 80th birthday of Darow’s late mother, Stella, who passed away from breast cancer in 2023. Her memorial service was observed on Father’s Day.

Darow's singles ‘Father’s Day,’ ‘Together’ and ‘Open Heart’ EP were recorded at the renowned Joshua Tree Recording Studio. Displaying his artistic versatility, Darow sings and plays each instrument, including guitars, drums and keyboard. Tracks were expertly mixed by engineer Tommy Dietrick and mastered by the renowned Howie Weinberg.

As Darow expands his evolving artistic odyssey, fans can anticipate a soul-stirring journey with ‘Father's Day.’

Darow
Studio Eggy Records
mgmt@studioeggyrecords.com
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
Instagram
Facebook
TikTok

Darow - Father's Day (Official Music Video)

You just read:

Singer-songwriter Darow Unveils Heartfelt Single "Father's Day" Accompanied by Award-Winning Music Video

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more