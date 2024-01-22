ControlHippo Unveils WhatsApp Shared Inbox for Seamless Business Communication
ControlHippo's WhatsApp Shared Inbox helps managing WhatsApp conversations with CRM software.CLAYMONT, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhatsApp has become an integral communication channel for businesses to connect with customers, clients, and stakeholders globally. However, managing these conversations across different devices, teams, and departments poses significant challenges.
To fill this need, ControlHippo has developed a brand new tool called WhatsApp Shared Inbox to help businesses manage their WhatsApp conversations easily from one dashboard. It makes responding fast and organizing customer queries easy. Additionally, users can keep track of all conversations using a chat analytics dashboard.
Here's how the platform's core functionalities help customer-centric businesses:
-> Manage Customer Communication With ControlHippo’s WhatsApp Shared Inbox:
1. Invite and Add team members to easily check and respond to customer messages together from one dashboard.
2. Prioritize and assign chats for faster and more organized communication.
3. Create pre-written WhatsApp quick reply templates for teams so they can reply faster.
4. Organize WhatsApp contacts by creating custom views with filters and labels.
-> Manage Multiple WhatsApp Numbers Through A Single Dashboard:
1. Easily control and monitor all sales, support, or any department's WhatsApp numbers.
2. Easily switch between multiple WhatsApp accounts and manage all conversations from one dashboard.
3. Stay focused and productive by managing multiple accounts efficiently without juggling between different devices or platforms.
->Integrate ControlHippo Shared WhatsApp Inbox with CRM:
1. Sync the team's WhatsApp conversations with CRM software automatically.
2. If you start a chat with someone new on WhatsApp and they're not in the CRM yet, don't worry – it'll add them automatically.
3. Begin New WhatsApp conversations right from CRM software.
-> Achieve Cost Savings with a WhatsApp Team Inbox:
1. It is more cost-efficient to integrate CRMs into a single dashboard than to purchase and maintain different CRM subscriptions separately.
2. Reduced licensing fees and administrative costs contribute to a more budget-friendly approach.
For more information on how ControlHippo helps to transform WhatsApp communications, visit www.controlhippo.com.
About ControlHippo: Elevate team efficiency with ControlHippo's WhatsApp Shared Inbox – a go-to solution for managing customer conversations on WhatsApp. Experience one of the best tools designed to streamline team communication and enhance customer interactions.
Akshat Adani
ControlHippo
+1 770-637-7588
contact@controlhippo.com
