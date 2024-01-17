TRiPGiFT flyers showcasing the three educational scenarios

The Erasmus project TRiPGiFT aims to combine theoretical and experimental approaches in teaching geology and geography in Secondary Education by developing Virtual Field Trips (VFTSs), using Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR).

TRiPGiFT aims to trigger the students’ interest in natural processes and to improve their understanding of specific geoscience phenomena by stimulating imagination and developing the so-called STEAM-based competencies. In this process, teachers will have a guiding role and students will have the opportunity to decode scientific knowledge in alignment with the practices of scientists and engineers.

EFG, as a TRiPGiFT project partner, is involved in different activities and has designed three flyers to showcase the different educational scenarios, in collaboration with other partners.

Have a look at the flyers below and learn more about the three TRiPGiFT Virtual Field Trips that will be developed!

Pantelikon Marble Virtual Field Trip:

Quarrying of marble taking place in ancient times and today’s quarrying and processing

Samaria Gorge Virtual Field Trip:

Important geological processes have taken place on the Earth’s surface for millions of years, focusing on runoff erosion, downcutting erosion and tectonics

Thunder Virtual Field Trip:

Extreme Weather phenomena in the Mediterranean region, focusing on the science of meteorology, climate change and the associated impacts