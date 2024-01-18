Neo Kinetic Rebrands itself as Salesable: A Pioneer in B2B Marketing Domain

Salesable Logo Neo Kinetic is now Salesable

Salesable emphasizes on shared success fostering 360° value delivery, building enduring trust and relationships.” — Nisha Bangera, Vice President, Salesable

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neo Kinetic India Services Pvt. Ltd., an esteemed B2B lead generation and data research company with 16 years of industry presence, proudly unveils its rebranding as Salesable. This strategic shift aligns with customer demands, underscoring Salesable's commitment to addressing evolving needs.

Salesable plans to launch a SaaS platform caters to the growing demand for on-demand marketing data. Salesable positions itself as a comprehensive database and demand generation solution, prioritizing tailor-made offerings in response to industry challenges.

Responding directly to customer feedback, Salesable's transformation is fueled by a deep understanding of stakeholder perspectives, industry pain points, and a commitment to delivering actionable insights. The company's clientele includes multinational corporations and Indian enterprise entities across IT and ITES, BFSI, logistics, and healthcare.

Salesable emphasizes on shared success fostering 360° value delivery, building enduring trust and relationships. Nisha Bangera, Vice President at Salesable, expresses excitement about the transformative step, aiming not just to meet but exceed expectations, ultimately driving growth and success for clients.

The company's unique approach lies in delivering more than just data. Salesable's B2B database services offer comprehensive insights, ensuring accuracy through real-time verification. Beyond this, Salesable specializes in articulating clients' offerings to prospects, creating both sales and marketing qualified leads, and employing digital marketing and tele-calling for effective lead generation.

The rebrand solidifies Salesable as a premier B2B marketing company, recognized for constructing robust sales pipelines, accelerating global revenue growth, and optimizing lead generation. It signifies the company's unwavering dedication to providing exceptional, client-tailored services.

Salesable Service Offerings:

1. Comprehensive Demand Generation: Providing holistic solutions through qualified sales and marketing leads, B2B database research services, data enrichment and management and digital marketing initiatives.

2. Exceptional B2B Database Accuracy: Boasting a remarkable 95% accuracy rating, Salesable delivers qualified leads, enhancing campaign effectiveness.

3. Tailored Growth Partnership: Serving as a growth partner, Salesable delivers tangible outcomes through bespoke solutions and consulting expertise.

Learn more about Salesable at [www.salesable.io].