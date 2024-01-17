Heristays.com: The New Online Platform for Shortlets and Serviced Apartment booking in Lagos
Heristays.com, a property rental platform that empowers entrepreneurs and small businesses with shortlet and long-lease homes, has officially launched today.LAGOS, NIGERIA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heristays.com, a property rental platform that empowers entrepreneurs and small businesses with shortlets in Lagos, has officially launched today. Heristays.com which ran in beta in 2022 and saw over 27000 room nights booked on the platform, aims to provide affordable and trusted accommodation that guests can book instantly, with over 300 serviced shortlet in Lekki, and Victoria Island.
Heristays.com offers a variety of options for travelers, holidaymakers,business people, and families who need a comfortable and convenient place to stay in Lagos.
Whether it is a studio apartment, a one-bedroom,two-bedroom or 3 bedroom apartment, guests can find their ideal home away from home on Heristays.com.
All the apartments are fully serviced with 24/7 power,on-site security,superfast Wi-Fi and fully equipped kitchens. Regular cleaning as well as towel and bed linen refreshes are also provided. Some apartments also feature amenities such as swimming pool, gym,and restaurant.
Heristays.com is not only a platform for guests, but also for property owners who want to increase their earnings and ease their operations. Heristays.com provides technology that enables owners to manage their bookings, payments, and reviews online, as well as access to a network of verified service providers and partners. Heristays.com also offers marketing and customer support services to help owners attract and retain guests.
"We are excited to launch Heristays.com and bring a new level of service and convenience to the shortlet and serviced apartment market in Lagos," said Akolade Oriowo, the COO of Heristays.com. "We believe that Heristays.com will benefit both guests and owners by providing a seamless and secure online platform that connects them with a great place to stay and delivers value."
To celebrate the launch, Heristays.com is offering a 15% discount for bookings up to 7 days and a 50% discount for bookings up to 30 days. Guests can visit Heristays.com to browse and book their next serviced apartment in Lagos.
Akolade Oriowo
Heristays
+234 916 984 5077
email us here