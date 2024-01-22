Submit Release
Transight Systems, Leader in AIS 140 Telematics, Selected for Stanford SEED Transformation Program

Gis George, Chairman, Transight systems; Feroz Rehman, CEO, Transight systems

Founders - Transight Systems

Transight Systems, an Indian telematics leader, selected for Stanford SEED program. An opportunity to enhance their innovations, partnerships, and global impact

KOCHI, KERALA, INDIA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transight Systems, the forefront player in Indian telematics specializing in AIS 140 solutions, has earned a prestigious place in the Stanford SEED Transformation Program. This recognition solidifies the company's dedication to innovative telematics solutions, driving a sustainable revolution in transportation.

Gis George, Chairman of Transight Systems, remarked, "The Stanford SEED acknowledgment reaffirms our commitment to innovation and our mission to positively impact lives."

"We're excited about this opportunity to leverage program insights to accelerate our mission of creating safer, more connected transportation systems worldwide." Stated Feroz Rehman, CEO, Transight Systems

With a nine-year legacy, Transight Systems has been a pioneer in advancing IoT and telematics technology. Their commitment to indigenous innovation led to developing AIS 140-certified devices, ensuring functionality even in low-connectivity regions. With over 150 employees and in-house R&D, the company continues to push the boundaries of sustainable telematics. The program aligns perfectly with their vision to set new benchmarks by enhancing R&D methodologies, strengthening manufacturing infrastructure, integrating advanced technologies, and expanding market presence across diverse IoT verticals.

Additionally, their innovative features include FOTA capabilities, OTA, EV Telematics, Telematics BMS, CAN Configurator, ADAS features, Video Telematics, Multi-profile eSIM, and V2X communications. Notably, Transight Systems leads in onboarding devices on Vaahan Parivahan, demonstrating their commitment to innovative solutions.

Their vision extends to networking vehicles with surroundings and infrastructure, unlocking possibilities like Car2x Communication, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2x), Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Network (V2N), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P), and Vehicle-to-Home (V2H).

"The Stanford SEED Transformation Program provides a unique platform to strengthen global partnerships, drive innovation, and contribute to sustainable transportation," commented the founders of Transight Systems. "We eagerly anticipate utilizing this opportunity to amplify our impact on the transportation industry."

Transight Systems is prepared to reinforce its commitment to safer roads, smarter transportation, and a sustainable future.

