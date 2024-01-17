Yoo Jeong-bok, the mayor of Incheon, presents the 'First-Class Smart Hub City Future Vision' of Incheon at CES 2024.

On January 9th, Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok introduced the future vision of Incheon's first-class smart hub city at the Incheon IFEZ Pavilion set up in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center Mayor Yoo shared his future vision for Incheon’s first-class smart hub city with attendees at the IFEZ Pavilion

- First time at CES, Incheon Metropolitan City was the only city from the local Korean government that had their booth set up at the LVCC this year.