Yoo Jeong-bok, the mayor of Incheon, presents the 'First-Class Smart Hub City Future Vision' of Incheon at CES 2024.
On January 9th, Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok introduced the future vision of Incheon's first-class smart hub city at the Incheon IFEZ Pavilion set up in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center
- First time at CES, Incheon Metropolitan City was the only city from the local Korean government that had their booth set up at the LVCC this year.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incheon Metropolitan City participated in CES 2024, the world's largest consumer electronics and information technology (ICT) show, from January 9th to January 12th.
During the convention, Incheon operated the Incheon IFEZ (Incheon Free Economic Zone) pavilion at the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), being the only one in the LVCC Hall apart from the other local Korean government booths stationed elsewhere.
Incheon, participating in the CES for the first time, showcased innovative technologies developed by promising companies and startups in their city. The theme was 'Light up the Future with Smart AI·Robot Solutions,' focusing on utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) and robot technologies to enhance citizens' lives. The exhibition featured services leveraging AI and robot technologies, including establishing an AI-based citizen perception social safety net, the designation of autonomous driving pilot zones, and operating a platform based on digital twin technology. Their booth aimed to demonstrate to visitors the transformative changes in future living through AI and robot solutions.
The booth started with a short speech and a presentation by Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok, introducing Incheon as South Korea's “primary economic city” and a “global city,” home to 3 million citizens. Mayor Yoo highlighted the city as the home to one of the world’s best airports- Incheon International Airport, along with Incheon Port for sea traffic, the country's first and largest economic free zone. He also mentioned the world-leading pharmaceutical companies like Samsung Biologics and Celltrion calling Incheon their home base, along with 15 UN international organizations. Incheon also focuses on air mobility and eco-friendly energy conversion, hosting the 2nd and 3rd largest companies in semiconductor post-processing, along with over 1,200 related companies. Mayor Yoo expressed pride, stating, "Incheon has become a city of 10 million people, serving as a business hub for 7 million overseas Koreans worldwide, particularly with the opening of the Overseas Koreans' Chamber of Commerce."
Mayor Yoo emphasized that Incheon can connect people logistics and cutting-edge technology to anyone or any organization that needs it. He expressed his vision to foster a culture where cities focus on citizen safety, convenience, and a commitment to a green environment and raise awareness with CES. He also wanted to solidify partnerships with other global cities and companies, ensuring a better future for Incheon.
Incheon has been actively developing an intelligent city for over 20 years, focusing on the Incheon Free Economic Zone. They have implemented IoT and Big Data in many facets of their city infrastructure: fire prevention systems, road traffic information analysis using sensor technology, and an AI-based disaster evacuation guidance system in subway stations. Recently, they’ve also constructed smart intersections and innovative parking platforms to enhance citizen safety and convenience and launched ‘smart towns’ to redevelop areas with vulnerable living conditions.
After presenting the 'First-Class Smart Hub City Future Vision,’ Incheon also stated that they’d like to set an example for other cities, encouraging them to implement new technologies into their infrastructure proactively.
Mayor Yoo outlined ambitious plans for Incheon City, emphasizing establishing a spatial innovation system. This system includes building an AI-based citizen perception social safety net, designating autonomous driving pilot zones, and operating a digital twin-based platform. The primary goal is to propel Incheon into a first-class smart city. The city aims to introduce citizen-focused intelligent solutions in the downtown area via smart transportation, smart life safety, and smart welfare.
He also expressed the city's readiness for global collaboration, highlighting the establishment of the 'Incheon-City Cooperation Network.’ The city plans to work with international organizations and global universities to discover and attract strong, diverse talents.
Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok also visited the SK, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, and Hyundai Motor booths on the second day of CES 2024, January 10th. During his visit, he met with Lotte Information & Communications’ CEO, Go Du-young, who is involved in constructing Incheon's Intelligent Transportation System (C-ITS), to discuss collaboration strategies for startup support programs.
