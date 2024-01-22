CleverPlato Magazine helps business leaders and professionals navigate the impact of AI in their workplace.

CleverPlato Magazine CleverPlato Magazine Logo Phillip Loetter, PGC CEO

Our mantra "Where Opportunity Meets AI” reflects our commitment to bridging the gap between AI advancements and practical applications in the business world.” — Philip Loetter

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CleverPlato Magazine is an online publication dedicated to exploring the evolving world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in business. CleverPlato Magazine offers a comprehensive range of articles focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its intersection with various business functions.

“CleverPlato Magazine provides AI news, insightful articles, profiles and thought leadership that cater to business leaders and professionals” says CEO of PGC, Phillip Lötter. The magazine takes a business perspective to AI technology and will continue to grow content across industry verticals.

Key sections for business leaders and professionals include:

AI in Business

These articles cover how AI is shaping the future of business, discussing topics like organizational innovation, strategies for challenges in AI implementations, and the evolving roles of leaders and technology in business.

People and AI

This section covers the impact of AI on the workforce and human resources. Articles discuss reskilling workers for an AI-driven workplace, addressing concerns about potential job displacements, the role of HR in promoting transparency in AI implementations, and how businesses can adapt to the continuous technology evolution with AI.

Enhancing Accessibility and Engagement

CleverPlato's mission is to bridge the gap between AI advancements and practical applications in the business world. To make our content more accessible and engaging, we ensure that articles and videos are concise, typically around 3 min for a quick read or view.

Contribute to CleverPlato Magazine

Whether you’re a seasoned professional, a budding expert, or a passionate individual with unique AI insights, we invite you to submit your contribution to our magazine for publication in written, video or podcast.

About the Company

CleverPlato is a trademark and operating brand of PGC - Piilo Group Canada Ltd, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Our brands power progress.

7 Roles Leaders Need to Play in 2024 to Integrate AI into Their Organizations.