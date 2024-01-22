CEPRES and LeadingMile Consulting Announce Innovative API Integration
The Open Integration Layer allows users of third-party systems to seamlessly integrate CEPRES data into their current tech stack.NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEPRES, the award-winning provider of investment decision solutions for private markets, and LeadingMile Consulting (“LeadingMile”), a European, full-service consultancy firm specialising in solution implementation for the alternative investment sector, are pleased to announce the development of a unique Open Integration Layer that enables CEPRES clients to integrate data from third-party systems into CEPRES’ Predictive Intelligence, a cutting edge portfolio simulation and tracking solution.
The Open Integration Layer is pre-configured to connect system data structures to those of CEPRES, letting users of third-party systems seamlessly integrate CEPRES data into their current tech stack.
Using a two-prong approach, users can utilize CEPRES’ Predictive Intelligence tool to gain unique insight into their data. Our Target Analysis approach consists of a multi factor model to derive unique TVPI distribution parameters for each single investment, while our Monte Carlo Simulation allows users to predict probability distributions, correlations, volatility, and to calculate TVPI simulations for each investment, as well as for complex portfolios across unlimited investment hierarchies.
At the centre of CEPRES' comprehensive suite of solutions is the Digital Data Hub. This unique technology has made CEPRES the single largest dataflow manager of verified private markets intelligence. The Digital Data Hub currently encompasses transactional data on more than 12,500+ funds, 126,000+ portfolio companies, and operating data of $48+ trillion of market cap of companies and real assets as of December 31, 2023.
Dr. Daniel Schmidt, CEPRES Chief Executive Officer said “At CEPRES, our mission is to ensure that clients have access to the most accurate, granular, and actionable private market data available. Through our partnership with LeadingMile we’ve developed the Open Integration Layer API, seamlessly and effortlessly connecting external system data structures to those of CEPRES. Clients can now access and integrate their CEPRES data into their third-party system or vice-versa, allowing them to reap the benefits of the largest private market data ecosystem in the world.”
As recognized experts in the alternative investment industry, LeadingMile helps clients manage their data and reduce overall operating risk. LeadingMile integrates all stakeholders in the investment lifecycle, ensuring that solutions adapt quickly and successfully into a firm’s framework.
“Empowering our clients through seamless integration and precision-driven insights is at the core of our mission. Our collaboration with CEPRES exemplifies our commitment towards facilitating innovation and digitization for our clients in Alternative Investments,” said Martijn Voorhaar, LeadingMile founder and CEO.
For more information on the Open Integration Layer API, go to https://cepres.com/open-integration-layer on the CEPRES website and https://www.leadingmile.com/CEPRES-API/ on the LeadingMile website.
###
CEPRES is the world’s largest private market investment data ecosystem, providing proprietary and primary-sourced deal-level data for a user base of 6,000 LPs, GPs, and fund of funds. Via a confidential data network, GPs provide their LPs access to data on more than 12,500 funds, 126,000+ portfolio companies, and over $48 trillion in value of market cap of companies and real assets. With better data at the core, CEPRES helps investors make true data-driven investment decisions.
For more information on CEPRES, go to https://cepres.com.
Paula Pulvino
Cepres GmbH
+1 646-839-9786
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn