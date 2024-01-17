Submit Release
The Antenna Company Joins 6G Future Network Services Consortium

The Antenna Company, a specialist in the design of high-performance antennas, has formally joined the Dutch 6G Future Network Services (FNS) Consortium.

The Antenna Company is an antenna systems provider that delivers high-performance solutions based on proprietary design principles, advanced materials and RF system expertise

We are proud to join this impressive list of contributors that comprise the 6G FNS Consortium. We look forward to contributing our expertise to realize innovative 6G antenna system performance.””
— Diego Caratelli, CTO and Co-Founder
EINDHOVEN, THE NETHERLANDS, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Antenna Company, a specialist in the design of high-performance antennas, today announced that it has formally joined the Dutch 6G Future Network Services (FNS) Consortium. The 6G FNS program is a multi-year, public-private initiative, led by the Dutch research organization (TNO). Its aim is to build a leading position in the Netherlands and also in Europe through R&D&I in specific and interconnected areas of 6G: intelligent components, intelligent networks and leading applications in key sectors

The Antenna Company will participate in the Intelligent Component focus area of the program, which aims to develop high-frequency hardware components that will enhance 6G network performance and reliability. By closely connecting technology and applications, the market opportunities of Dutch companies active in radio components, antennas and network software will increase.

Antenna Company’s involvement will be led by Diego Caratelli, CTO and Co-Founder. “We are proud to join this impressive list of contributors that comprise the 6G FNS Consortium,” said Diego Caratelli. “The Antenna Company looks forward to collaborating and contributing our expertise to realize innovative 6G antenna system performance.”

About The Antenna Company

The Antenna Company is an antenna systems provider that delivers high-performance solutions based on proprietary design principles, advanced materials and RF system expertise. Our patented technology results in clearly differentiated performance over conventional antenna solutions in the market. The company’s mission is to enable its Enterprise, Consumer and IoT customers to offer the best end-user experience, by providing innovative and novel antenna system solutions. The Antenna Company provides standard and customized solutions to OEM and ODM customers worldwide for Wi-Fi, GNSS, LTE, UWB, CBRS and 5G technologies. Antenna Company is headquartered in the Netherlands with sales offices in the US and Asia.

For more information, please visit http://www.antennacompany.com

About 6G Future Network Services
For more information, please visit Future Network Services | TNO

