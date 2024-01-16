Submit Release
Manchin Statement on the Passing of Former Mayor Jean Ford

January 16, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the passing of former Mayor Jean Ford. 

“Gayle and I are heartbroken by the death of our dear friend, former Mayor Jean Ford. Jean was an incredibly dedicated public servant who served the city of Williamstown for more than two decades and was the first female mayor of Williamstown. Her impact on Williamstown and the entire state will last for generations. She has been a lifelong friend and I had the honor of speaking with her hours before she passed. We extend our deepest condolences to Jean’s family and all of her loved ones as they mourn this tremendous loss.”

