Senator Marty Flynn Secures Over $900,000 in Grants for CFA Act 13 Greenways, Trails, Recreation, and Watershed Restoration Projects



Scranton, PA – January 16th 2024 − Senator Marty Flynn alongside State Representatives Bridget Kosierowski, Jim Haddock, Kyle Donahue, and Eddie Day Pashinski are thrilled to announce the approval of grants totaling over $900,000 for the CFA Act 13 Greenways, Trails, Recreation, and Watershed Restoration Projects. These grants will play a pivotal role in enhancing the natural and recreational landscapes of Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.

The breakdown of the grants is as follows:



Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Grants:

Dalton Borough – Dalton Streamside Park Revitalization Project, Lackawanna County – $125,000

Lackawanna Valley Conservancy – Depot Street Trail Head, Lackawanna County – $50,000

City of Scranton – Davis Trail Revitalization, Lackawanna County – $50,000

Taylor Borough – Pedestrian Access in Taylor Borough, Lackawanna County – $104,000

The Borough of Dickson City – Dickson City Riverfront Park Development Project – Final Phase, Lackawanna County – $175,000

City of Pittston – Pittston City BMX Park, Luzerne County – $150,000

Pittston Township – Tony Attardo Memorial Park Rehabilitation Project Phase II, Luzerne County – $105,000

Watershed Restoration Grants:

City of Scranton – Leggett’s Creek Greenway Eco-Restoration, Lackawanna County – $100,000

Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority – Plains Township Mill Creek Streambank Restoration Project, Luzerne County – $50,000

Senator Flynn congratulates all the grant recipients, emphasizing the positive impact these funds will have on community development, recreational facilities, and environmental restoration. The projects aim to contribute significantly to the aesthetic appeal and overall well-being of Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.

###