Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,457 in the last 365 days.

Record Year in 2023 Just the Beginning for Nexxt Spine

Nexxt Spine Logo

Transformational year highlighted by record surgical volume, record growth, and publication of Level 1 clinical evidence

2023 was an outstanding year for Nexxt Spine, but we are just getting started. Our growth, including adding talent throughout the organization, sets the foundation for 2024 and beyond.”
— Andy Elsbury, President of Nexxt Spine
NOBLESVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexxt Spine, LLC, a leader in the design and development of 3D printed, porous, titanium implants for the treatment of spinal disorders, announces a record-breaking year across all aspects of the company. The historic year was a result of a focus on product innovation, infrastructure growth, and commercial execution.

2023 Highlights
• Patients - solutions impacted a record number of patients in 2023!
• Clinical Evidence – Level 1 clinical study evidence published establishing that NEXXT MATRIXX® 3D Printed interbody cages assist in early fusion at significantly higher rates with lower rates of subsidence when compared to PEEK cages. The clinical study supports proprietary features, including surface topography and pore design, of NEXXT MATRIXX 3D Printed interbody cages may play a primary role in facilitating osteointegration and fusion.
• Products – 10 products launched in 2023 featuring the Inertia® Connexx™ Modular Pedicle Screw System and Anterior Cervical Solutions including the NEXXT MATRIXX Cervical Convexx™ system.
• People – 21 team members joined in 2023 including key additions to the senior leadership team, sales leadership team, operations team, and human resources team.
• Company – Named as Top Work Places 2023 Indy Star & Indiana Best Places to Work in Manufacturing (2nd year in a row).

“2023 was an outstanding year for Nexxt Spine, but we are just getting started. Our growth, including adding talent throughout the organization, sets the foundation for 2024 and beyond,” stated Andy Elsbury, President of Nexxt Spine. “The publication of Level 1 clinical evidence supporting NEXXT MATRIXX 3D Printed implants combined with years of outstanding patient outcomes has us really excited to expand our offering even further to impact more patients.”

ABOUT NEXXT SPINE, LLC
Founded in 2009, Nexxt Spine, LLC is a privately held manufacturer of spinal implants and instrumentation headquartered in Noblesville, IN. Nexxt Spine manufactures their own product line therefore offering exceptional quality, American-made implants, hardware, and custom instrumentation for a range of spinal implant needs. For more information, visit www.NexxtSpine.com.

Ryan Campion
Nexxt Spine LLC
rcampion@nexxtspine.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

2023 Nexxt Spine Year in Review

You just read:

Record Year in 2023 Just the Beginning for Nexxt Spine

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more