People move into 100 new affordable homes in Surrey

CANADA, January 16 - Individuals, couples and families have started moving into 100 new affordable rental homes in Surrey.

“Families in Surrey need access to affordable housing and that is why we continue to make historic investments in the community,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Opening the doors on these 100 brand-new homes will change lives for the better. After decades of under investment in affordable housing in Surrey we continue to make record investments.”

Located at 13583 81 Ave., Habitat @ 81st is a six-storey building with a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes for households with moderate and low incomes.

“Habitat Housing Society and the City of Surrey are key partners in the work to bring this much-needed set of homes to Surrey, as we build more homes than ever before in B.C.,” said Rachna Singh, MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers. “Thank you to Habitat Housing Society for their work to bring 100 affordable homes, while ensuring a portion are available to people living with disabilities. I look forward to seeing the difference these homes will make in our community for years to come.”

The project is a partnership between the federal and provincial governments, the City of Surrey, Metro Vancouver and the Habitat Housing Society. The building is operated by Habitat Housing Society and includes ground-level outdoor and roof-top patios, an amenity room and communal laundry on each floor. All suites include air conditioning.

The building’s main floor and part of the second floor feature community services and programs delivered by Habitat's sister society, Options Community Services Society, in support of children, youth, families, immigrants and people with mental-health and addiction challenges.

Rents range from $375 for a studio to $1,950 for a three-bedroom home and are a mix of rent geared to 30% of a resident‘s income, market rates and deep-subsidy rates.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has more than 77,000 homes delivered or underway, including more than 2,200 homes in Surrey.

Quotes:

Sukh Dhaliwal, MP for Surrey-Newton –

“This new rental development here in Surrey is a great example of our government taking action to increase supply and strengthen this growing community. Through the Affordable Housing Fund, we are not only housing more Canadians, but we are providing them with access to the support and services they need right where they live. I am so proud to see the work of our National Housing Strategy coming to life through projects such as this.”

John Aldag, MP for Cloverdale-Langley City –

“Our government is investing in affordable housing here in Surrey and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. Thanks to the combined efforts of our partners, we are able to give a helping hand to individuals in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community.”

Randeep Sarai, MP for Surrey Centre –

“The Government of Canada is helping to make affordable housing available in British Columbia and across the country for those who need it most. Projects like this one in Surrey demonstrate how all levels of government are collaborating with organizations to implement solutions to local housing challenges that will improve the overall well-being of residents.”

Brenda Locke, mayor of Surrey –

"Creating homes to address the housing crisis is a priority and I’m thrilled to see 100 new purpose-built rental homes being added to Surrey's housing stock that will help residents thrive by creating safe, stable and affordable housing. The City recognizes its role in expediting projects and that’s why we were happy to waive development fees for Habitat @ 81st. I thank the Province, CMHC and Habitat Housing Society for their significant investments."

Christine Mohr, CEO, Options Community Services Society –

“Habitat Housing Society and its sister society, Options Community Services, are thrilled to be delivering 100 critically needed new homes to people in our community. We gratefully acknowledge the support of the Government of Canada, the Government of British Columbia, and many community supporters for making this building possible. It is through our shared commitment to building community that we inspire hope and, quite literally, open doors.”

George V. Harvie, chair of Metro Vancouver’s board of directors –

“Metro Vancouver recognizes the critical need for affordable housing and is pleased to have supported this outstanding project by waiving $353,000 in development cost charges. We encourage the construction of new affordable units across the region with our development cost charge waiver program, currently geared toward non-profits and student housing. Metro Vancouver is actively looking to expand the waiver program to better incentivize the construction of rental housing in the region.”

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, contributed $21.2 million for the project, including: $15.4 million from the Affordable Rental Housing Program; and $5.8 million from the Building BC: Community Housing Fund.

The CMHC contributed $5.9 million through the federal Affordable Housing Fund, previously the National Housing Co-Investment Fund.

Habitat Housing Society provided the land, valued at approximately $2.5 million, and equity of $5.5 million.

The City of Surrey waived $269,094 in development fees, and Metro Vancouver waived $353,000 in development fees.

Learn More:

To learn about B.C.’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing

For information about Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, visit: https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

To find out about the National Housing Strategy, visit: http://www.placetocallhome.ca