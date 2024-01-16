Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,459 in the last 365 days.

INKFINITY: Plant Based Semi-Permanent Tattoos That Redefine Realism & Longevity

TM International

TM International

INKFINITY

INKFINITY

INKFINITY

INKFINITY

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TM International is proud to introduce INKFINITY™ Semi-Permanent Tattoo to the market and looks forward to partnering with customers seeking to expand their product offerings and provide their customers with a truly remarkable temporary tattoo experience.

With the launch of INKFINITY™ Tattoo, the world of temporary tattoos has just undergone a major transformation. This revolutionary product promises to redefine the way individuals express themselves through body art, offering a unique blend of realism, long-lasting wear, and safety.

INKFINITY™ Semi-Permanent Tattoo has a proprietary formula that boasts a level of realism previously unseen in temporary tattoos, delivering vibrant and authentic designs that truly stand the test of time. This innovation is made possible by a meticulous crafting process that ensures each tattoo is meticulously applied and adheres to the skin flawlessly.

Unlike traditional temporary tattoos that fade within a few days, INKFINITY™ has a longevity that is unmatched. Users can enjoy the beauty of their temporary tattoo for up to two weeks, setting a new standard for permanence in the world of temporary body art. This extended wearability allows individuals to experiment with different designs and styles without the commitment of permanent tattoos.

All the components used to create INKFINITY™ Tattoo are Plant Based and Skin-Safe. This assurance provides peace of mind for users, ensuring that they can experience the thrill of temporary tattoos without compromising on health and safety standards.

Additional Features of INKFINITY™ Tattoo:

- Vivid and Realistic Designs: INKFINITY™ Tattoo’s high-definition formula produces vibrant and lifelike designs that rival the look of traditional tattoos.

- Flexible and Durable: The formula is remarkably flexible and durable, ensuring that the tattoo stays in place and retains its vibrancy even through daily activities.

- Easy Application: The application process is straightforward and user-friendly, allowing individuals to apply their tattoos with confidence and precision.

- Skin-Safe and Comfortable: The formula is formulated with skin-safe ingredients and ensures a comfortable and irritation-free experience.

The launch of INKFINITY™ Semi-Permanent Tattoo marks a significant milestone in the temporary tattoo industry, offering retailers a versatile product. With its unparalleled realism, long-lasting results, and commitment to safety, INKFINITY™ is poised to revolutionize the way people adorn their bodies with temporary body art.

For more information about INKFINITY™ Semi-Permanent Tattoo and its groundbreaking formula, please visit https://tminternational.com

Katie Winslow
TM International
+1 520-584-0001
kwinslow@tminternational.com

You just read:

INKFINITY: Plant Based Semi-Permanent Tattoos That Redefine Realism & Longevity

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more